Madinah / Dubai: Amsa Hospitality and Radisson Hotel Group are proud to announce the signing of Radisson Hotel Madinah, marking Amsa Hospitality’s and Radisson Hotel Group’s first property in the Holy City of Madinah. Set to be operational by the end of 2024, this newly built hotel demonstrates both companies’ commitment to growing their presence in key Saudi cities.

Radisson Hotel Madinah will offer 165 keys, including 53 business suites, tailored to meet the needs of travelers seeking both comfort and style. Guests can look forward to a variety of dining options, such as a contemporary lobby café, a restaurant, and a poolside juice bar.

Radisson is an upscale hotel brand that offers Scandinavian-inspired hospitality and is part of the Radisson family of brands portfolio. With natural surroundings and unexpected delights, the Radisson brand inspires the art of being in the moment.

Radisson Hotel Group’s current portfolio in Saudi Arabia consists of 44 hotels in operation and under development, including Mansard Riyadh, A Radisson Collection Hotel, and the soon-to-open Radisson Hotel & Residence Riyadh Olaya. The Group aims to reach 100 hotels in operation and under development by 2030.

Amsa Hospitality is a pioneering Saudi hospitality startup committed to the success of Saudi Vision 2030 and the mission to smoothly integrate the rich, ancestral Arabian traditions of generosity and welcoming into the contemporary world.

Strategically positioned outside the Haram area, Radisson Hotel Madinah will enjoy close proximity to significant landmarks, being just 3 km away from the Prophet’s Mosque and 750 m from the Quba Mosque, the oldest mosque in Islamic history. Moreover, it will be conveniently located 16 km away from Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport and 10 km from Madinah train station, which links to Jeddah and Makkah, making it easily accessible for guests and a potential hub for business and leisure travelers.

Madinah, the second-holiest city in Islam annually attracting millions of visitors, is a pivotal location for the companies’ strategic growth in the region. The city’s unique blend of spiritual significance, historical depth, and cultural richness makes it a must-visit destination for pilgrims and tourists.

Mohammad Alathel, Chief Executive Officer of Amsa Hospitality, said, “We are delighted about our new venture with long-time partner Radisson Hotel Group to establish a new hotel in the Holy City of Madinah. This project perfectly aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and marks a significant step in our commitment to enrich the hospitality landscape in the Kingdom. By collaborating with Radisson, we are ensuring that our dedication to international standards of hospitality is met while we continue to honor the centuries-old traditions of Arabian hospitality that align with our vision.”

Elie Milky, Vice President of Development, Middle East, Greece, Cyprus, and Pakistan at Radisson Hotel Group, said, "We are thrilled to introduce Radisson Hotel Madinah to our portfolio, marking a significant milestone in our expansion within Saudi Arabia as we penetrate a new key market. By introducing our brand to this esteemed destination, we will continue to cater to the diverse needs of modern travelers in a historic city that blends religious tourism with a rich cultural heritage. We thank Amsa Hospitality for their trust and for this growing strategic partnership across Saudi Arabia and beyond."

ABOUT AMSA HOSPITALITY

Founded in 2020, Amsa Hospitality has pioneered as the first Saudi-born startup redefining the hospitality sector, with a special emphasis on Arabian hospitality. The company’s mission is to smoothly integrate the rich, ancestral Arabian traditions of generosity and welcoming into the contemporary world. Collaborating with selected partners, Amsa Hospitality addresses the numerous opportunities and challenges facing today's hotel industry.

