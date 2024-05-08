Travellers vote Qatar Airways as the ‘Best Regional Airline Serving the Middle East’, ‘Airline with the Best Business Class’ and ‘Best Travel App’, recognising the airline's ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation

DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Airways won three prestigious titles, including; ‘Best Regional Airline Serving the Middle East’, ‘Airline with the Best Business Class” and ‘Best Travel App’ at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2024, held on Monday, 6 May 2024, during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai.

The awards recognise the airline’s exceptional service and commitment to providing unparalleled travel experiences and elevating global and regional connectivity. With an expansive network of nearly 170 destinations worldwide, including a remarkable number of destinations in the Middle East, Qatar Airways connects travellers to captivating experiences.

Often referred to by the airline as the ‘perfect companion’, the app is much more than just a booking tool. With features tailored to the user’s preference and convenience, the app is packed with everything passengers need for their journey from real-time flights notifications, to exclusive benefits for Privilege Club members, personalised offers and more. Users can check in and manage their booking with ease on the go, and access their boarding pass with a simple tap.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: "These awards are a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Qatar Airways team, along with our focus on innovative travel technologies. Looking ahead, we will continue to go above and beyond to deliver unparalleled services and elevated travel experiences to our passengers, both in the Middle East and across the globe."

Collecting the trophies on behalf of the airline’s team, Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Eastern Regions, Mr. Marwan Koleilat, said: "From the moment our passengers step on board, they can expect the pinnacle of luxury and sophistication, as our acclaimed Business Class sets new industry benchmarks."

As the region’s most prestigious industry accolades, the Business Traveller Middle East Awards have honoured the best names in the travel and hospitality industries in the Middle East for the last 23 years, and are voted for by Business Traveller Middle East readers.

This year, Qatar Airways has unveiled its brand-new cutting-edge stand at ATM Dubai 2024, where it has introduced its latest innovations to industry experts and travel enthusiasts, including the chance to meet and interact with its AI cabin crew Sama 2.0, experience the airline’s award-winning Qsuite in its multi-sensory pod and roam the interactive Qverse through virtual reality.

This esteemed travel and tourism exhibition, located in Sheikh Saeed Hall 2, Stand ME1450 of the Dubai World Trade Center, serves as a platform for industry professionals to connect and explore exciting opportunities.