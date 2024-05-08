Bentley Abu Dhabi won ‘Sales Dealer of the Year’, with Bentley Dubai winning ‘Pre-owned Retailer of the Year’

Dubai, UAE — Bentley Emirates, part of the Al Habtoor Motors Prestige Division, is honored to announce continued success and recognition across its UAE operations, winning four prestigious awards at the Bentley Regional Dealer Conference for the Middle East, India and Africa 2023.

Bentley Emirates has been the leading market for Bentley Motors in terms of sales in the MEIA region for over a decade and has been repeatedly announced as the ‘Number 1 Dealer in the Region and World' by Bentley Motors. Hence, these accolades stand as a testament to Bentley Emirates' commitment to setting new standards of excellence, as well as underscoring Bentley’s UAE operation’s leading position around the world.

One standout accomplishment among Bentley Emirates' notable achievements was Bentley Abu Dhabi’s award as the ‘Sales Dealer of the Year 2023’. Its exceptional sales performance not only set a new standard for success in Abu Dhabi, but also emphasized Bentley Abu Dhabi’s dedication to providing exceptional service and exceeding customer expectations. Bentley Dubai also distinguished itself as the ‘Pre-owned Retailer of the Year 2023’, demonstrating outstanding dedication to providing customers with quality pre-owned vehicles.

Amidst the dynamic landscape of marketing, Bentley Emirates stood out brilliantly as the 2023 Retailer of the Year for Marketing, a testament to its innovative strategies and initiatives that have captivated audiences and elevated the Bentley brand to unprecedented heights. Ipek Kibar, Marketing Manager for Bentley Emirates also won Marketing Manager of the Year, 2023.

Additionally, Hassan Khansa, Sales Manager at Bentley Abu Dhabi, achieved remarkable success by winning the Sales Manager challenge for multiple periods, including January to September and November. Considerations for this accolade included sales performance, customer satisfaction survey results, and data management excellence, focusing on key performance indicators such as test drives, opportunities, and data quality.

Ahmed Al Habtoor, Chief Executive Officer of Al Habtoor Motors, commented on the occasion: “As we celebrate these remarkable achievements, we extend our deepest gratitude to the dedicated Bentley team whose passion, expertise, and tireless dedication have been instrumental in realizing our shared vision of excellence. In fact, these recognitions reflect the visionary approach embraced by Al Habtoor Motors and meticulously applied within the Prestige Division. With our unwavering commitment to exceeding expectations, we forge ahead, confident in our ability to set new benchmarks and deliver unparalleled luxury experiences to Bentley enthusiasts across the region and beyond.”

It is worth mentioning that, in 2016, the company opened the world’s largest Bentley Motors showroom on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road, marking a significant milestone in its journey of achievement. This flagship showroom, coupled with the launch of a new state-of-the-art showroom in Abu Dhabi in 2020, underscores Bentley Emirates’ commitment to surpassing even its own achievements, as it looks forward to continuing its legacy of unparalleled luxury and excellence in the years to come, delivering unforgettable experiences to Bentley enthusiasts in the UAE.

About Al Habtoor Motors | Luxury Division:

Part of the renowned Al Habtoor Group and established in 1983, Al Habtoor Motors is the official dealer partner for Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., sole authorized importer for Bentley Motors, Rimac Automobili, and Pagani Automobili S.p.A.

Working with luxury brand, Bugatti, for over a decade in the U.A.E, Al Habtoor Motors has been Bugatti’s official dealer partner since 2006 and a Bugatti Service Partner of Excellence since 2013. Bugatti UAE is the brand’s most successful dealer in the world and boasts the world’s largest showroom which sprawls over 240 square meters.

For seven consecutive years (2011 – 2017), Al Habtoor Motors held the title for "Number 1 Dealer in the World" and again regained that title in 2019.



Delivering the highest standards of professionalism, quality and customer service, Al Habtoor Motors also has one of the largest aftersales facilities in the world located in Dubai Industrial City which services all of its prestige brands under one roof.