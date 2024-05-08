MUSCAT, Sultanate of Oman, and MANAMA, Bahrain - Bahwan Travel Agencies, one of the largest travel companies in the Sultanate of Oman, and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, announce the renewal of their strategic technology agreement at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai earlier today.

This renewal marks a significant milestone in the continued collaboration between the two companies, further solidifying their commitment to leveraging latest technology to drive business growth in Oman and the wider region.

Under this renewed agreement, Bahwan Travel Agencies will continue to access Sabre’s portfolio of innovative technology, including its intelligent platform Sabre Red 360. This access enables Bahwan Travel Agencies to harness more data and content, providing clients with an expanded choice from over 400 airlines, 1.6 million lodging options, and numerous tour operators, rail, car, and cruise providers. The extensive marketplace empowers Bahwan Travel Agencies to curate and offer personalized travel packages from suppliers around the globe, significantly enhancing the overall travel experience for its customers.

"The agreement renewal with Sabre endorses the robustness of our enduring partnership," stated Sheikha Amal Suhail Bahwan, Vice Chairperson, Suhail Bahwan Group. "As a pioneer in the travel industry with 50 year’s presence in Oman, we ensure our travel business is empowered by latest technology, innovation and enhanced customer experience. Choosing Sabre as our technology partner is not only a strategic decision but also a logical choice to facilitate the growth of our business, enhance operational efficiency, and consistently add significant value for our customers."

Additionally, Bahwan Travel Agencies will deploy Sabre Automation Hub, Sabre APIs, Automated Exchanges and Refunds, and the Sabre E Ticket Report. These advanced technologies will empower Bahwan Travel Agencies to enhance its online presence, differentiate offerings, and provide customers with a more personalized and seamless travel shopping experience.

“Bahwan Travel Agencies commitment to a strong and enduring partnership seamlessly aligns with Sabre's dedication to providing our customers and partners with innovative technology, expertise, and best practices to help them with their strategic goals,” said Ramzi Al Qassab, Managing Director, Sabre Travel Network Middle East. “Our advanced technology and network of travel suppliers will help Bahwan Travel with its growth strategy, offer a wealth of choice to their travelers and provide personalized and seamless traveler experiences.”

The renewed partnership between Bahwan Travel Agencies and Sabre exemplifies a shared commitment to innovation, growth, and delivering unparalleled value to travelers in Oman and beyond.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow’s technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Bahwan Travel Group

The Bahwan Travel Group is a flagship company of Suhail Bahwan Group (Holding) LLC. From a small trading enterprise at Muttrah in 1965, the Suhail Bahwan Group has grown to become one of the largest and most professionally managed business organizations in the Middle East. The Group operates diversified businesses over 30 companies and over 7000 employees in the Sultanate of Oman and across the Gulf Region, North Africa and South Asia. The Bahwan Travel Consortium, the largest travel group in Oman, was established five decades ago, and since then it has grown from strength to strength. We are proud to be the GSA of popular airlines such as Saudia Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Fly Dubai Cargo G.S.A etc. and partners with many of the top corporates in the Country for travel management services. Bahwan Travel network drives a significant size of the entire travel business in the Sultanate of Oman and its sound market position ensures strong negotiation capacity with every airline and suppliers. Bahwan Travel have a strong Inbound holidays division promoting Oman Country as a destination, a professional Outbound Holidays division, a successful B2B & B2C online Travel Agency SkySouq.com and have a strong car rental division with over 1000 plus fleet serving the customer requirements.