Dubai, UAE: VFS Global, the world’s leading provider of trusted technology and outsourcing services for governments and citizens, has partnered with DBP Data Centre Inc. (DCI), a government-owned corporation in the Philippines. This collaboration supports the verification of employment contracts for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, UAE. Services are set to begin at the end of January 2026 creating a more convenient and accessible process for OFWs.

As part of the arrangement, overseas Filipino workers will be able to make payments and book appointments seamlessly online to then visit their nearest VFS Global Contract Verification Centre (CVC) for document submission. Once the contract is verified by the Migrant Workers Office (MWO), applicants will receive an email notification informing that documents are ready for collection from the Contract Verification Centre. Applicants can also opt for optional premium services such as courier return of passport and real-time SMS status-updates for an additional charge.

Jiten Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer and Head - Business Development, VFS Global, said, “This partnership with DBP Data Centre Inc. reflects our continued commitment to supporting overseas Filipino workers through secure, transparent and efficient service delivery. By enabling in-person initial document verification at our centres, we help ensure greater accuracy, authenticity and compliance. We are also providing applicants with a seamless, technology-enabled experience from appointment booking to document collection.”

Contract verification is a critical process for OFWs that ensures their employment contracts meet the standards and protections set by the government. Contract verification is one of the requirements for obtaining an Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC), which is necessary for Filipino workers to exit the Philippines for employment outside Philippines.

The new centres offer several key benefits designed to provide a world-class and comfortable experience for OFWs:

The service fee will be free of charge for the first 30 days of operations

Improved accessibility and comfortable facilities

Easy online booking for appointments

Extended working hours and seven-day operation (Monday – Sunday)

24/7 helpline support

Real-time application status and tracking

Courier service

Secure online payment of the MWO verification fee

VFS Global has been working with the Philippines government for the Passport Renewal Services in 13 locations since 2019 (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Khobar, Jeddah, Riyadh, Kuwait, Los Angeles, Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Marseille, Dublin and Singapore) and Philippine Visas for Chinese nationals in 6 locations in China (Beijing, Chongqing, Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Hong Kong) since 2025.

For verification services, VFS Global caters to 16 client governments through both digital channels and through its vast network of visa application centres globally.

For more information, please visit vfsglobal.com/are/en/ofw.

