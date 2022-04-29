Abu Dhabi - UAE Banks Federation, the unified voice and representative of UAE banks, organizes a briefing session, through a specialist risk consultancy, on Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies. The session covers several topics, including the limitations and challenges that are faced conducting cryptocurrency investigations, a case study on how an investigation can be conducted, and a look at the regulatory landscape as well as the practical solutions to help mitigate challenges.

With more than 135 attendees, two experts were assigned to carry out the presentation to help attendees build organizations that are secure, compliant, and resilient in an age of ever-changing risk and connectivity. The first presenter is John Kim, who is a Principal in Control Risks’ Compliance, Forensics, and Intelligence in the Americas region, part of the Data Analytics Group, based in Washington, DC. The second presenter is Rejil Kumar Rajan, Associate Director, who leads the forensic technology team for the Middle East at Control Risks’ Compliance, Forensics, and Intelligence practice in EMEA.

The session/workshop covers key areas that will benefit attendees, such as the meaning of Blockchain and Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Investigations, in addition to a Case Study to mitigate challenges and limitations.

Jamal Saleh, Director General, UAE Banks Federation, said: “As part of our efforts that are aimed at creating and sustaining a thriving UAE banking ecosystem, we have undertaken a number of initiatives and new endeavors to discuss Blockchain and Cryptocurrency challenges in the banking industry. With advancements in technologies continuing to shape customer needs and expectations, it has become all-important for the banking industry to be at the forefront of innovation. The emerging technologies also present new opportunities for our UBF member banks to create new revenue streams, which will in turn drive sustained business growth.”

-Ends-

About UAE Banks Federation (UBF):

Established in 1982, UAE Banks Federation (UBF) is a professional representative body comprising 52-members operating in the UAE. UBF advocates the interests of all its members, and enhances cooperation and coordination in-between in order to promote and elevate UAE's banking and financial ecosystem for the benefit of the banking/financial sector, customers, and the overall UAE economy.

UBF's mission and objectives are focused on representing its members and defending their rights. UBF provides a platform for cooperation and exchange of ideas and opinions among its members and plays a major role in raising public awareness around the beneficial role and distinctive financial, economic and social contribution of UBF members to the UAE.

UBF has a 9-member Board of Directors, representing the leading UAE national banks, with H.E. AbdulAziz Abdulla Al-Ghurair currently its Chairman. The main responsibility of UBF’s BOD is to provide the national strategic direction and overall oversight of UBF.

UBF also has a 26-member CEOs Advisory Council, which oversees the implementation of UBF policies and execution of initiatives, projects, and activities. The CEOs Council also makes necessary directional decisions for UBF’s 25 technical and 3 advisory committees, who are in turn tasked with implementing all agreed-on mandates, under the umbrella and guidance of UBF’s General Secretariat. The 25 technical and 3 advisory committees also discuss all issues that are relevant to the UAE banking and financial ecosystem.

For further information, please contact:

Sooyin Lee

UAE Banks Federation

Email: sooyin@uaebf.ae