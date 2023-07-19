UAE - Crypto Oasis Ventures, the inceptor of the fastest growing blockchain ecosystem in the world, the Crypto Oasis, will back the DIFC Innovation Hub with subject matter expertise for its ongoing and upcoming start-up accelerator programmes.

For this, Crypto Oasis Ventures has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading financial hub in Dubai.

The announcement coincides with Crypto Oasis Ventures official opening of its second office in the DIFC Innovation Hub for its Venture Studio. The move signifies Crypto Oasis Ventures' commitment to expanding its presence in Dubai and further strengthens its position as a key player in the global blockchain ecosystem.

Vibrant ecosystem

"We are thrilled to partner with Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a renowned financial hub known for its regulatory excellence and commitment to fostering innovation," said Faisal Zaidi, Co-Founder and CMO of Crypto Oasis Ventures. "By establishing our office within the DIFC Innovation Hub, we aim to leverage The Centre's vibrant ecosystem, collaborate with like-minded organisations, and explore new opportunities for growth."

As a strategic partner, DIFC will provide the Crypto Oasis Ventures ecosystem with access to a network of global investors, industry experts, and regulatory resources. This collaboration will facilitate the development of cutting-edge blockchain solutions, positioning Crypto Oasis Ventures at the forefront of the digital transformation in the financial sector.

Mohammad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Innovation Hub commented: “The DIFC Innovation Hub has a long history of partnering with leading and visionary institutions to enable business growth for our start-up ecosystem. This partnership will bring immense value to start-ups participating in our various accelerator programmes this year who will be able to leverage on Crypto Oasis’s expertise to amplify their existing business models.”

Driving growth

“We are pleased to see Crypto Oasis expand its presence here in Dubai at the DIFC Innovation hub as they continue to innovate and drive growth in collaboration with our vibrant community of tech and innovation disruptors,” he added.

The strategic location of the Crypto Oasis Studio, at DIFC Gate Avenue, will enable Crypto Oasis Ventures to enhance its operations and strengthen its relationships with key stakeholders. By establishing a physical presence within DIFC Innovation Hub, the company aims to attract top talent, collaborate with industry leaders, and forge partnerships that drive blockchain adoption globally.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).