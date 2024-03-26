Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The gaming sector within the Middle East has witnessed remarkable growth, with highest gaming penetration - over 60% of the population are game enthusiasts. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leading this surge, with the sector expected to reach a valuation of $6 billion by 2027, according to the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre’s study.

At the forefront of this evolution, True Gamers, UAE-based esteemed esports clubs network, has already established six clubs in Dubai, with a significant investment of $45 million to develop over 150 clubs across Saudi Arabia. Additionally, True Gamers is gearing up for further expansion, with plans to open new branches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah within the next few months. This strategic expansion is not just about providing state-of-the-art gaming facilities but also creating a nurturing ecosystem for gaming content creators to thrive.

The content creator economy in the Middle East underscores a pivotal shift towards authentic digital marketing strategies, with nano and micro-influencers and user-generated content (UGC) playing crucial roles. This trend signals a growing demand for a supportive ecosystem that caters to the aspirations of gaming content creators, values creativity, innovation, and collaboration.

In response to this evolving landscape, True Gamers and Takefluence are launching an ambassador program specifically designed for the gaming community. This initiative aims to harness the potential of gaming enthusiasts and content creators, offering them a platform to showcase their creativity, engage with a wider audience, and ultimately, transform their passion for gaming into rewarding opportunities.

“This partnership reflects a shared vision for the future of Gaming, eSport and content creation in the region, highlighting the synergies between technological innovation and community engagement. As the digital landscape evolves, collaborations like this are crucial in driving the growth of the eGaming and content creator economies, offering new opportunities for creators and brands alike.”, - Archie Rudyuk, CEO and Co-Founder of Takefluence.

“By combining our resources and expertise, we are not just offering a platform for gamers and creators but also setting the stage for the next generation of gaming content. This initiative is about recognizing and amplifying the talents within our community, ensuring that the Middle East becomes a main hub of innovation and creativity in the global gaming scene.", - Vlad Belyanin, True Gamers Co-Founder and CPO.

The collaboration between True Gamers and Takefluence marks the beginning of a new chapter in the eGaming content creation narrative in the Middle East. It is a call to action for creators to leverage their skills, embrace new opportunities, and be at the forefront of the digital revolution in the gaming world. With the support of this groundbreaking initiative, the region's gaming content creators are set to embark on a journey of growth, discovery, and unparalleled success.

About True Gamers

True Gamers is a new generation e-sports gaming cafes. The company has launched 150 cafes globally with futuristic design, and top-notch gaming equipment for an unparalleled gaming experience. Computer clubs cater to gamers of all levels, offering cutting-edge gaming stations with the latest technology for maximum performance.

About Takefluence

Takefluence is a platform that automates the onboarding, reporting and payouts for brands looking to launch their ambassador/creator campaigns, engage audience, and leverage the power of nano and micro influencers and UGC (user-generated content). With Takefluence, brands can choose campaign types based on the variety of actions such as conversions, reposting, making a post/story, leaving a product review, and more.