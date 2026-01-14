Abu Dhabi, UAE | 14 January — Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Haala Energy, a leading solar energy developer and installer in Saudi Arabia, during a signing ceremony held at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2026. The collaboration marks a new strategic collaboration aimed at supporting the Kingdom’s clean energy ambitions and accelerating the deployment of high-performance, integrated solar solutions aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

As part of the collaboration, Haala Energy will implement two agricultural solar projects for Bateel date farms, with a combined capacity of 1.8 MWp, supported by Trinasolar’s fully integrated technology portfolio. The projects will deploy high-performance PV modules, advanced solar trackers, and robotic cleaning systems from Trinasolar, delivering a comprehensive solution designed to enhance energy efficiency, reliability, and sustainability for agricultural operations. The projects are expected to be commissioned in Q1 of this year and reflect the growing role of integrated solar solutions in supporting Saudi Arabia’s agricultural sector.

In addition, the collaboration includes a 100 kWp research-driven agrivoltaics project, developed as a pilot initiative to support innovation and knowledge development in advanced solar applications, further reinforcing the role of technology-led solutions in shaping the future of clean energy in the Kingdom.

Commenting on the collaboration, Todd Li, Head of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA) at Trinasolar, said: “Saudi Arabia is advancing one of the most ambitious clean energy transitions globally, and collaborations like this reflect the critical role of collaboration in turning national ambitions into on-the-ground impact. By working closely with Haala Energy, we are bringing together Trinasolar’s proven technologies and integrated solutions to support key sectors such as agriculture, while contributing to the Kingdom’s broader goals around energy diversification, sustainability, and innovation. This collaboration reinforces our long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia and to expanding our presence across the region with solutions designed for local needs and environments.”

Faris Al Sulayman, Co-founder and Executive Director at Haala Energy commented: “We are pleased to partner with Trinasolar at Bateel Farms to advance the deployment of innovative solar solutions for the agricultural sector in Saudi Arabia. Building on an initial agrivoltaic pilot undertaken as part of our research into integrating solar PV with agricultural operations, we are now deploying two larger projects together, reflecting our shared commitment to close collaboration and technology-led innovation. This collaboration demonstrates the strong potential for integrated solutions—combining advanced tracking, automated cleaning, and high-performance modules—to support the Kingdom’s agricultural sector in line with Vision 2030, and to deliver reliable, competitive, and sustainable energy solutions for farms across Saudi Arabia.”

The collaboration with Haala Energy builds on Trinasolar’s growing footprint across the Middle East and Africa, where the company continues to support large-scale utility projects, commercial and industrial deployments, and localized manufacturing initiatives. Through strategic collaborations, advanced technology offerings, and a strong regional presence, Trinasolar remains committed to supporting national energy strategies, strengthening local ecosystems, and accelerating the transition toward a more resilient and sustainable energy future across the region.

Todd Li, Head of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA) at Trinasolar Faris Al Sulayman, Co-founder and Executive Director at Haala Energy Project Signing Ceremony between Trinasolar and Haala Energy 1 & 2

About Haala:

Founded at KAUST in 2017, HAALA Energy has quickly established itself as a leader in rooftop solar installations across Saudi Arabia, building a diverse portfolio of hybrid and on-grid projects for industrial and commercial clients across the country. HAALA plans to deploy a further 30 MWp of rooftop projects by 2027 as it builds the largest portfolio of rooftop projects in the Kingdom.

About Trinasolar (688599. SH)

Founded in 1997, Trinasolar Co Ltd (stock symbol: Trinasolar; stock code: 688599) is engaged mainly in PV products, PV systems and smart energy. PV products include R&D, production and sales of PV modules. PV systems consist of power stations and system products. Smart energy comprises mainly PV power generation and operations and maintenance, smart solutions for energy storage, smart microgrid, and development and sales of multi-energy systems. We are committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future.

On June 10, 2020, Trinasolar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). It was the first PV and energy storage company to go public on the STAR Market providing PV products and systems, as well as smart energy. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.