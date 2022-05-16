Manama, Bahrain:– Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is set to participate in the IDC CIO Summit on May 18, 2022, at the Crowne Plaza Manama, Bahrain. Trend Micro will be showcasing its cutting-edge innovations and strategies that would strengthen Bahrain’s digital environment and safeguard its digital journeys in the modern hybrid world.

The IDC Summit this year will focus on Bahrain's evolving technology landscape and highlight strategies to help businesses become more digitally resilient and secure their place in the new digital era. The event will feature a series of discussions, panel sessions, and keynote speeches by regional and global technology professionals on the most important ICT (Information and Communications Technology) concerns.

Among the various engaging panel sessions, Bilal Issa, Technical Leader, Trend Micro, will lead the discussion on the ‘Dynamic Resiliency in the Realm of Risk Function’ session, highlighting the significant challenges in cybersecurity and how cyber risks can be articulated as a positive contribution toward building cyber-resilient security architecture.

“Organizations across the country continue to digitize their operations, to improve efficiency, enhance productivity, and accelerate their growth, overcoming some of the most difficult and unprecedented challenges witnessed in the last few years,” said Assad Arabi, Managing Director, Gulf Cluster, Trend Micro. “It is crucial that Bahrain’s enterprises are equipped with critical insights and advanced cybersecurity solutions to meet the unique demands of today’s digital world. Through our continued efforts, we at Trend Micro are committed to supporting the country’s CIOs with state-of-the-art security solutions, which will not only protect their digital infrastructures but also enable them to innovate and build a stronger ecosystem capable of countering future cyber threats.”

According to Trend Micro’s Annual Cybersecurity Report for 2021, over 13 million (13,099,967) email threats, and more than 1.7 million (1,760,236) URL victim attacks were detected and blocked across Bahrain. Additionally, 480,244 malware attacks were identified and stopped. And as the country transitioned into remote work, Smart Home Network (SHN) solutions shielded home devices and prevented 492,817 SHN events. These recent figures indicate, that with the threat landscape continuously evolving, businesses need to adopt multilayered solutions to be able to protect their operations against more sophisticated attacks from cybercriminals. Also, Trend Micro’s Security Predictions Report for 2022 forecasts that enterprises will require better preparedness, and future-proof strategies to protect digital environments against emerging threats across industries.

The company recently launched Trend Micro One, a unified cybersecurity platform with a growing list of ecosystem technology partners that enables organizations to better understand, communicate, and lower cyber risks. This unified approach delivers a continuous lifecycle of risk and threat assessment with attack surface discovery, cyber risk analysis, and threat mitigation and response. Trend Micro One is the perfect security console to counter modern threat actors and their stealthy attacks in today’s digital era. And, avenues like the IDC Summit provide the best opportunity for the company to showcase its state-of-the-art solutions, and expertise, and share insights that will bolster the digital capabilities of organizations across industries in Bahrain.

-Ends-

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defence techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

Media Contact:

Trendmicro@proglobal.ae