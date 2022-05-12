Dubai, UAE: Leading international trade finance company Tradewind Finance has announced the completion of its US$1 billion funding for 2022 - a development that’s widely expected to significantly bridge the cash gap for exporters across the globe.

According to the spokesperson, the extension of liquidity by the cash flow management firm continues to be instrumental in helping exporters to scale up their pursuit of much-needed growth.

The funding will also help exporters to invest additional capital into their businesses - from their employees to ESG initiatives - as well as readily meet other equally-important working capital requirements.

“We are excited to announce the completion of US$1 billion funding for 2022. This is a phenomenal achievement not just for Tradewind Finance but most importantly for the many exporters who are facing funding bottlenecks and are unable to grow their businesses. This funding comes at the right time as most exporters are rebuilding their operations on the back of a global health crisis. Sustainable business growth is an important aspect, especially in the exports business and we believe this funding is going to provide the exporters with the right support to scale up,” said Peter Maerevoet, Global CFO and Regional CEO for Asia at Tradewind Finance.

Tradewind Finance, which has a well-diversified portfolio of clients spanning all continents, also expects additional funding of more than US$3 billion by the end of 2022. The additional funds will be used to help export companies that trade internationally seamlessly navigate the current supply chain challenges and be in a better position to compete effectively.

The funding also gives companies opportunities to expand their product offerings, partner with big-name buyers who ask for longer payment terms, and enter new markets securely. In addition to the funding, its trade finance packages include credit protection and collections services.

Export businesses that qualify for the funding will receive between US$250,000 to US$30 million based on the company’s requirements. In the UAE, Tradewind Finance has provided funding to companies that export equipment, packaging, automotive parts, and electronics with most of these companies having buyers located in the GCC region.

For over 20 years, Tradewind Finance has aided export businesses in effectively meeting their financial obligations and requirements through the provision of funding. The capital injection has, in turn, helped export businesses to significantly enhance their overall cash flow, enabling them to scale up their export orders.

-Ends-

About Tradewind Finance

Founded in 2000, Tradewind Finance maintains a network of offices all over the world, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, Iceland, India, Pakistan, Peru, Turkey, UAE, and the USA as well as the headquarters in Germany. Combining financing, credit protection, and collections into a single suite of trade finance products, Tradewind brings streamlined, flexible, and best-in-class services to the world’s exporters and importers.

For editorial enquiries, please contact Matrix PR

Krishika Mahesh – krishika@matrixdubai.com

Ambika Jadeja – ambika@matrixdubai.com