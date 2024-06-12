MENA Qatar: The 17th edition of Europe’s premier nations football competition, UEFA Euro 2024, has arrived, and TOD, the leading sports and entertainment platform, has unveiled its exclusive Euro pack for MENA fans. This offering presents an unprecedented opportunity for users to watch the month-long competition, starting on June 14, in stunning HD or 4K resolution, depending on their device capabilities, with commentary options in English, Arabic and French.

The TOD subscription offers fans comprehensive access to all UEFA Euro 2024 matches on any device. The Euro pack ensures viewers never miss any excitement, featuring curated match highlights for catching up on significant moments and interactive timelines to explore and revisit their favourite moments at their own pace.

John Paul Mckerlie, VP of Marketing and Sales at TOD, commented on the new offerings: “TOD has announced multiple packs to give users the flexibility to stream the content of their choice. In addition to the standalone Euro offering, other bundles club the Euro subscription along with TOD plans for varied durations with options to get TOD entertainment and/or sports in HD or 4K resolution.”

Hosted by Germany in 10 iconic stadiums across the country, UEFA Euro 2024 will see 24 teams competing to be crowned champions of Europe. Among the frontrunners for the title are France (Winners in 2000 and 2016), Germany (Winners in 1972, 1980, 1996), England (Seeking their first ever Euro title), Portugal (Winners in 2016), and Spain (Winners in 2008, 2012).

All eyes will be on stars like Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Harry Kane, while young talents such as Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid), Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona), Arda Güler (Turkey, Real Madrid), Warren Zaïre-Emery (France, PSG), and Jeremy Doku (Belgium, Man City) are set to make their mark on the tournament.

MENA fans are encouraged to subscribe to the TOD Euro pack to make the most of this highly anticipated football event and ensure they do not miss any of the action. Fans can visit www.tod.tv to learn more about the available subscription plans.

About TOD

TOD brings premium sports and entertainment content to viewers across the MENA region. The platform offers close to 50,000 hours of premium Arabic, Turkish, International, Blockbuster, and Children’s Entertainment content including titles from HBO Max, Miramax, and Sony Pictures Entertainment. TOD is also the region’s leading sports streaming platform for MENA, with exclusive rights to live-stream matches from various sporting events, including the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Turkish Super Lig, Europa League, NBA, ONE Championship, Davis Cup, ATP Tour and all four Grand Slams among the notable ones. Learn more about TOD TV: www.TOD.TV