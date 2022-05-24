RTA has announced the operation of E-Scooters in 10 Dubai Districts from Q1 2022, allowing TIER to further expand with the introduction of TIER 5 e-scooters in key areas including Jumeirah Beach Cycle Track, Dubai Marina, and Business Bay.

The expansion is in line with Dubai’s 2040 plan which maps out a comprehensive plan for sustainable urban development in the city to improve the quality of life for residents, further shifting towards the use of carbon-neutral transport methods and showcasing Dubai as the most sought out city to reside in.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: TIER, the world's largest shared micro-mobility provider, has expanded its fleet in Dubai in direct response to the recent announcement made by the Road and Transport Authority (RTA), with the introduction of its e-scooters in an additional 10 Dubai districts. The trial phase of TIER e-scooters proved successful as a suitable means for individuals commuting over short distances and first and last-mile trips with a customer satisfaction rating of 82% achieved during the pilot phase.

In the past year, TIER has seen an increasing demand for the use of e-scooters in Dubai, and shares the same vision and mission; to provide the UAE with access to reliable, safe, environmentally-friendly, and affordable transport. TIER will continue to support Dubai’s vision of becoming a futuristic, smart, and sustainable city and since launching under RTA’s pilot phase in October 2020, its scooters have traveled a total distance of more than 1.3 million kilometers and has helped save more than 18,500 kg of CO2. The recent update by RTA has allowed TIER to provide its e-scooters across 10 districts in Dubai, in high-demand areas including; Al Khawaneej, Business Bay, Dubai Internet City, Dubai Marina Promenade, Greens, Jumeirah Beach Cycle Track and Palm Jumeirah.

TIER has seen significant development since its initial launch in Dubai, entering the market as the first provider to use swappable battery technology, thus setting and leading industry standards for sustainability. The company has also set major collaborative milestones in its journey in Dubai. In the summer of 2021, TIER had announced its partnership with the e-commerce platform, Noon.com, where all Noon VIP customers were given free minutes to use TIER, encouraging customers to switch to a sustainable method of transportation. The micro-mobility provider then furthered their collaborations, by partnering with Talabat, the region’s leading online food and e-commerce delivery platform, becoming the first company to launch e-scooter delivery at Expo 2020. The e-scooters were provided for staff members to get around the EXPO 2020 site to deliver food and beverage orders with an environmentally-friendly and efficient method of transportation. TIER continues to expand its offerings in the UAE, establishing themselves as the leading micro-mobility provider in the region.

TIER’s first launch in Dubai witnessed e-scooters used predominantly in areas such as Downtown and JLT and has since welcomed the rapid expansion across the remaining areas within the region. In line with the vision to further provide a larger audience in Dubai with an environmentally-friendly transport method, Amir Melad, General Manager, Middle East of TIER, comments, “We look forward to further expanding our fleet in Dubai, the expansion was made possible thanks to our partnership with RTA, allowing us to further provide residents in Dubai with our sustainable transport method. This move has further established our position in the Middle East market as we continue our rapid growth. We also found that more than 20% of TIER's trips served as a first and last-mile connection to Dubai metro stations and we will continue to work on providing our services at a wider scale with the addition of new areas to meet this demand.”

The partnership between TIER and the RTA has been key to establishing its position in the market and has helped solidify TIER's commitment to ensuring a liveable and safe future for current, and future generations. The e-scooters solely consist of the latest, most advanced model, the TIER 5, which has state-of-the-art safety features including three independent brakes, grippy handlebars, wide large tires, in-app navigation, and a bright light. In addition, TIER has equipped its latest generation with signal indicators that offer 360° visibility, the only e-scooter that has this feature in the Middle East region.

All residents and tourists can use TIER e-scooters simply by downloading the global app, which will allow them to use the service when traveling to any of the 20 countries where TIER is located. Upon downloading the app, users can search for a TIER e-scooter on the virtual map and unlock it by scanning the QR code. Riders can use TIER’s hassle-free virtual parking system to finish the journey by simply finding a designated safe parking location and pressing the ‘End Ride’ button.

About TIER Mobility

TIER Mobility is the world's leading shared micro-mobility provider, with a mission to Change Mobility for Good. By providing people with a range of shared, light electric vehicles, from e-scooters to e-bikes and e-mopeds, powered by a proprietary Energy Network, TIER helps cities reduce their dependence on cars. Founded in 2018 by Lawrence Leuschner, Matthias Laug, and Julian Blessin, TIER is headquartered in Berlin and currently operates in 210+ cities across 20 countries in Europe and the Middle East. With a focus on providing the safest, most equitable, and most sustainable mobility solution, TIER has been climate-neutral since 2020.

TIER’s investors include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Mubadala Capital, Northzone, Goodwater Capital, and White Star Capital. For more information, visit www.tier.app.

