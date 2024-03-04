Oman - Bahwan Automobiles and Trading LLC (BAT), one of the Oman’s leading family-owned companies, has announced a landmark partnership with India's JBM Electric Vehicles (P) Ltd to introduce a new portfolio of electric buses in Oman.

The venture is dedicated to enhancing customers’ businesses through innovative products and services, specifically tailored for fleet customers. It underscores a commitment to driving global net zero goals, marking a significant stride towards a greener future.

This distributor agreement was signed at the ongoing Mena Transport Congress & Exhibition 2024 in Dubai. By way of this agreement, BAT will play a key role in introducing JBM's cutting-edge zero-emission buses and related EV technologies to the Oman market.

Sustainable transportation

These vehicles represent a significant step forward in sustainable transportation, offering a viable and environmentally friendly alternative for public transit in the region.

The collaboration between the two companies, marks BAT’s strategic expansion into the electric vehicle (EV) market, and JBM’s entry in MEA region, aptly aligning with the Oman's commitment to sustainability and technological advancement.

Sultan Ahmed Bahwan – Director, BAT, said: “Our foray into the marketing of electric buses, aligns with Oman Vision 2040’s commitment to eco-friendly mobility. The Group has consistently been at the forefront of introducing advanced technology in transportation, especially urban transport, in line with international standards.”

Strategic market

Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman & MD, JBM Group, said: "Oman is a strategic market for JBM Electric Vehicles, and we aim to bring our expertise related to the EV ecosystem from the source to the wheel. We are eager to contribute to the Oman government's vision of sustainable transport. Bahwan Group, a very reputable conglomerate in the country, shares a similar vision, and we firmly believe that they are the right partners for us in Oman."

JBM has set up the world’s largest (except China) integrated dedicated Electric vehicle manufacturing facility in India with an installed capacity of 20,000 buses annually. With over 1,000 JBM electric buses operating in major metro cities and airports of India, JBM has pledged that its electric buses will clock 1 billion e-kms globally in the next 3-4 years.

Bahwan electric bus venture with JBM Electric Vehicles signifies a strategic step towards sustainable development in Oman, reflecting its commitment to environmental goals in tandem with the nation's clean energy initiatives, introducing advanced Electric buses to modernise and eco-optimise public transport.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).