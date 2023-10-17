The new Product is developed by Norway-based Cypod Solutions in cooperation with Thuraya Telecommunications Company

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Thuraya Telecommunications Company, the mobility arm of the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (ADX trading symbol: YAHSAT), announces the release of Cypod Solutions’ CyLock-Satcom Product, using Thuraya’s network, an industry-first IoT (Internet of Things) new tracking and monitoring Product that seeks to transform shipping logistics.

The Product, developed by Norway-based Cypod Solutions, using Thuraya’s technologically advanced mobile satellite system, is yet another example of Thuraya's commitment to innovation and excellence. It is expected to revolutionize container tracking and safety across the global logistics industry due to its versatility across land, sea, air, and rail. Whilst traditional shipping provides limited information on the exact shipment location or surrounding conditions of its cargo, CyLock will provide additional features and tools which will optimize container freight operations and increase business efficiency. It is expected to meet the diverse demands of the global logistics sector and stand out as the ideal choice for businesses which are seeking to optimize their container shipping operations, enhance safety measures, and secure the transportation of sensitive and critical merchandise.

CyLock Satcom has primarily been developed for the global logistics sector and benefits from advanced technology that will provide businesses with a wide range of unique tracking features to enable the following:

Efficient Container Tracking:

Real time tracking capabilities, providing businesses with precise location data for their containers during transit at sea and on land. Container Safety Solutions: Remote locking and unlocking mechanism, enabling businesses to enhance the level of security over their valuable cargo throughout the logistics process.

Transportation of Sensitive Material:

Real-time data sensing for the transport of sensitive materials such as medical equipment, so that environmental conditions (such as temperature, humidity, gases, pressure and light) can be adequately monitored throughout the logistics process, ensuring optimal transport conditions and safe delivery of goods. Transportation of Critical Merchandise: Safe-guarding and security of critical merchandise, ensuring that the cargo is protected throughout its journey, from its origin through to its ultimate destination.

Ali Al Hashemi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat, said: “CyLock-Satcom’s launch is an important step in Yahsat’s IoT growth strategy and is a testament to our enduring commitment to deliver innovative Products that address real-world challenges. As a first-mover in the market, CyLock-Satcom, coupled with Thuraya’s state of the art system, holds tremendous potential to transform the container shipping landscape and enhance the capabilities of businesses in the transportation sector. We are excited to witness the impact of this new Product as it revolutionizes container tracking and safety across the globe."

Roar Berg, CEO of Cypod Solutions, said: “CyLock is a game-changer for the global logistics sector, offering a comprehensive IoT solution that addresses the specific needs of container shipping operations across land, air and rail transport. We understand the challenges faced by businesses in this industry, and CyLock-Satcom is here to provide the most advanced tracking and safety features.”

CyLock-Satcom employs a dual-mode tracker that enables it to work on satellite and terrestrial 2G/3G/4G LTE-M/NB-IoT. It can be easily installed within containers and has its own power source. The system also consists of a Thuraya SM2700/3700 module.

About Yahsat

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite services in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.

Yahsat’s fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises. Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes) and YahLink. Yahsat also participates in Hughes do Brasil, an equity partnership with Hughes, and Yahlive, an equity partnership with SES. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4-NGS, the next-generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is scheduled for launch in H1 2024 and expected to commence services in H1 2025.

About Thuraya Telecommunications Company

Established in 1997, Thuraya offers innovative communications solutions to a variety of sectors including maritime, energy, government, broadcast media, military, aerospace and humanitarian NGO. Thuraya’s superior network enables clear communications and uninterrupted coverage across two-thirds of the globe by MSS, global VSAT coverage and around the world through its unique GSM roaming capabilities.

The company’s diverse range of technologically advanced and dependable mobile satellite handsets and broadband devices provide ease of use, value, quality and efficiency. Through relevant partnerships, Thuraya stays ahead by delivering solutions and supporting applications that meet the rapidly transforming nature of market demands. Thuraya remains committed to keeping everyone within reach in any circumstance by making accessible the essential tools required for vital connectivity.

For more information, visit www.thuraya.com; Follow us on Twitter: @ThurayaTelecom

About Cypod Solutions AS

Cypod Solutions AS, an IoT technology company based in Holmestrand, Norway, provides superior secure IoT tracking and connectivity solutions to safeguard assets, facilities, people, and work processes, including multifunctional IoT gateways, devices and sensors, secure end-to-end connectivity, and an IoT Management Platform with data visualization and predictive analysis.

Our main focus is to secure and make business easier, more efficient, and more cost-effective for customers. With dedicated R&D experts and sales offices in Norway, Dubai, and Egypt, the company is poised to become an international leader. Cypod Solutions' exciting partnership with Thuraya Telecommunications Company is set to deliver cutting-edge solutions that will exceed the expectations of businesses and consumers worldwide. Join Cypod Solutions in reaching new heights in the dynamic world of IoT.

For more information, visit www.cypod.com

