DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Every year, the fashion industry produces over 100 billion items of clothing, yet sadly, around 92 million tonnes ultimately find their way into landfills. These discarded clothes, with a little care, could bring warmth and comfort to those less fortunate.

The act of giving takes on profound significance during sacred Ramadan. Embracing this spirit, Being Human Clothing in Dubai has teamed up with a charitable organisation to launch a clothing donation drive wherein individuals can donate their gently used clothes at the Being Human Clothing Store in City Centre Deira.

For every kilogram of clothing donated, Being Human Clothing Dubai will provide an AED 25 voucher as a token of gratitude, redeemable at any of their stores.

"We believe in the power of giving back to society, especially during the Holy Month of Ramadan," said Bipin Mulani, Director, Top Brands LLC the master franchisee of the BEING HUMAN CLOTHING. "Our initiative aims to foster a sense of community and compassion, inviting individuals to join us in making a meaningful difference in the lives of those less fortunate. By offering shopping vouchers as a gesture of appreciation, we hope to extend the spirit of generosity beyond the act of donation, creating a ripple effect of kindness and goodwill."

This initiative demonstrates Being Human Clothing Dubai's commitment to helping underprivileged communities and promoting sustainability. Being Human Clothing also urges influencers with a platform to help spread this message and encourage their followers to participate in the noble cause. This Ramadan, Being Human Clothing Dubai hopes to create a wave of goodwill that enriches the lives of those in need and draw us closer to our shared humanity.

Store Address: Being Human Store, City Centre, Deira

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/beinghumanclothingdubai/

About Being Human Clothing

At Being Human, we believe fashion is not skin-deep; it should dress up your soul too. Therefore, Being Human Clothing, the Foundation's flagship initiative, is built on solid pillars of love, care, share, hope, and joy. A clothing line with a heart, our line for women & men, has carefully crafted materials and beautiful designs. Our style is clean and confident, comfortable and accessible, classic and modern.

