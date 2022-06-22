Dubai, UAE: GPX has once again got everyone’s blood racing. Having opened the doors to a store like no other in the iconic Dubai Autodrome earlier this year, the motorsport giants are now proud to offer online shopping for all their loyal customers. This really is a dream come true for serious racing fans, as all the incredible products on offer in store can now be purchased through their online platform. Browse through their endless aisles from the comfort of your own home and pick up merchandise and collectable racing items, even including ones signed by such greats as Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher.

Brought to you by GP Extreme, the online store is now open to everyone. Shoppers have the chance to fully experience the intricacies of the motorsports’ world as they discover memorabilia, apparel, art, literature, scale models and more. The collection of memorabilia spans across decades, including unique, irreplaceable pieces of motorsport. Take a deep dive into the ever-growing collection as there is sure to be something for everyone.

GPX Store is aiming to make the coveted world of motorsports available to the masses, be it a historic memorabilia piece or a graphic t-shirt. Through years of collecting and curating, GPX online store is jam-packed full of the most unique items for racing lovers. There is something for every speed freak out there, so wannabe racers will not feel left out.

If you want to feel like you’re in the pits at Silverstone, then why not decorate those empty walls with Automobilist's posters, all dedicated to iconic cars and drivers of motorsports. With stunning designs and colors, you're sure to find the perfect poster in the extensive collection. Or how about picking up a scale model of a vintage or current racing car to decorate your shelves. With such a wide variety of superbly accurate scale models available, you are sure to find the one that will illuminate your sitting room.

Pierre Brice Mena, Managing Director of GP Extreme remarked about the new online store, “We are thrilled to be able to offer all our amazingly unique products now on our online platform. We invite customers to browse the endless collection of racing memorabilia and motorsport items from the comfort of their own home. We have something for everyone throughout the store and want to give our customers an experience like no other with our extensive range of products.”

Be it lightweight carbon fibre helmets or customized race suits, you name it and we have it. The store offers protective gear for karters too, which means that you will find high-end helmets and junior suits for the aspiring race car drivers in your family. GP Extreme realises their customers’ passion for all things racing and ensures an enviable collection of artefacts carefully selected and curated over time for all their online shoppers.

To discover all that is on offer in this one of a kind store, simply log on to www.gpx-store.com and shop to your heart’s content.

About GPX Store

GPX Store is a part of GP Extreme, a motorsports company based in UAE. The ultimate motorsport retail experience, curated for F1 enthusiasts, the store was created with vast collections of products ranging from model cars to rare, collectible, signed memorabilia from Formula 1 greats across the years of the Grand Prix.

GPX’s years of expertise and active participation in motorsports have enabled them exclusive access to coveted items that are hard to find to outside of auctions and private sales. Visitors can visit the store at Dubai Autodrome where GPX’s team of experts will be on hand to assist and help buyers with their needs or browse the collection online via the website.

