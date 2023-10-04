Campaign reinforces Mall of the Emirates’ unique individual-centric approach

Showcasing Mall of the Emirates’ approach to developing high touch experiences including Smart Parking services, Digital Concierge and high end services promoting accessible luxury

Dubai, UAE – Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, has launched a transformational brand refresh of its flagship Mall of the Emirates in Dubai, embracing a unique human-first approach to offer customers a 360-degree lifestyle destination for today and tomorrow where they are celebrated as individuals and feel valued for their choices and preferences at every moment.

Building on its legacy as the Mall of Firsts, the pioneering concept at the heart of the Mall of the Emirates’ brand refresh focuses on the incredible human experience that revolves around the unique array of outstanding retail options, shopping rewards, conveniences and digital services that transform the idea of a shopping mall into a personalised space of unfettered possibilities and unlimited discovery.

As a part of the campaign, the iconic logo of Mall of the Emirates has also been elevated and simplified to give it a refreshing new look.

“The launch of our brand refresh campaign is an extraordinary moment for Mall of the Emirates, as we firmly position ourselves at the heart of the region’s lifestyle of the future and strengthen our reputation as the Mall of endless possibilities,” said Michelle Walsh, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications at Majid Al Futtaim — Asset Management Business Unit. “This disruptive brand refresh stems from our belief that shopping is just the beginning at Mall of the Emirates – at the heart of this campaign is our unique individual-centric approach to our customers. With a wealth of distinct features, the reimagined Mall of the Emirates invites customers to explore their own personal version of the mall through high-touch experiences that go beyond conventional shopping. Through this brand-new positioning, we invite our valued customers to embark on an inspiring journey to experience what’s yet to be tried, tasted, or watched, and a glimpse of our exciting future.”

For those seeking an opulent customer experience , two conveniently located VIP lounges – Cle D’or and The 9, allows a luxury respite as they dip in and out of the world’s most iconic brand stores, and ensures that shoppers do not need to go out of their way to access luxury shopping. An unbeatable range of mainstream brands located in close vicinity to luxury brands provide shoppers with a wealth of options for personal style curation, making Mall of the Emirates their preferred destination.

The unique experience of visiting Mall of the Emirates is backed by unmatched conveniences that have become a hallmark of the mall. The foremost among these is its signature facility to reserve exclusive parking spots in advance, along with ticketless Smart Parking, hands free shopping, and more. Thanks to Mall of the Emirates’ highly sought after Digital Concierge service, its unrivalled shopping experience now extends to customers who want to shop the whole mall from anywhere. Using the service, customers can coordinate with a dedicated concierge through WhatsApp to select items of their choice from anywhere in the mall, and receive their shopping delivered for free within four hours.

The new campaign also highlights innovative, attentive services and the human-first focus that set Mall of the Emirates apart. This includes pampering guests with industry-leading loyalty points, perks and partner benefits through the SHARE lifestyle rewards program to make shopping for anything at the mall an instantly rewarding experience. Leisure and entertainment also take on an enticing new dimension at Mall of the Emirates, with the award-winning Ski Dubai indoor snow park and ski resort providing the perfect backdrop for snowfights and snow chalet retreats in the desert.

Whether big or small, every experience and interaction at the newly-rebranded Mall of the Emirates is transformative for customers in one way or the other – from refreshing the mind and refueling the body over a stimulating cup of coffee with a side of exceptional service, to discovering a brand new self and reigniting a passion for life, or experiencing exclusivity with the mall’s members-only lounges. With the brand refresh , Mall of the Emirates once again takes the lead in embracing the endless possibilities of the future with a personalised customer experience at the heart of it.

Media Contact:

Sarah Alsalem

sarah@gambit.ae

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

About Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls in the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Lebanon and Oman. The portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five joint venture community malls with the Government of Sharjah. They also operate omnichannel services including online Shoppable Mall, Digital Concierge, an AI empowered Store of the Future and the region’s first Mall of the Metaverse. All of this is powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty program SHARE which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience in the malls along with privileges like VIP Lounge access and Smart parking.

Majid Al Futtaim develops hotels that are connected, or adjacent to, shopping malls offering value, convenience and experience to guests from overseas, the region and the surrounding business community. Majid Al Futtaim owns 11 hotels in the UAE and 2 in Bahrain, all operated by international hotel brands such as Sheraton, Novotel, Ibis, Aloft, Hilton Garden Inn, Kempinski Hotel, Pullman, Le Meridien and The Westin. In 2022, Majid Al Futtaim became the first and only conglomerate in the world to be awarded the prestigious LEED Platinum certification for its portfolio of hotels.

