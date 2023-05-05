Al Ain: The National Institute for Health Specialties (NIHS) has granted Thumbay University Hospitals Complex in Ajman an institutional accreditation after fulfilling the accreditation requirements in line with the latest international standards and practices. This makes it the first private academic hospital complex to obtain accreditation from NIHS.

The ceremony of handing over the institutional accreditation certificate was attended by HE. Dr. Mohammed Al Houqani, Secretary General of the National Institute for Health Specialties (NIHS), Mr. Brian de Francesca, Executive Director of Thumbay University Hospitals Complex, and several specialized doctors.

Dr. Mohammed Al Houqani praised the high leading quality of the services provided by the group, that are characterized by an integrated academic health system that includes healthcare, education and research. He stressed that granting the NIHS certificate is an affirmation of the hospital's commitment to NIHS standards which have been designed and benchmarked for best practices in medical education. Dr. Al Houqani also pointed out to the institute's keenness to strengthen the partnership between the private and public sectors, and to deepen the bonds of cooperation with representatives of health authorities, in order to ensure the improvement of the quality of medical educational practices throughout the country.

The hospital group forms an integral part of the academic health system of the Gulf Medical University, as it incubates an educational and research complex, which includes: Thumbay University Hospital, Thumbay Dental Hospital, and Thumbay Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Hospital. In addition, graduates of different nationalities are trained in several specializations offered by these hospitals, with the aim of providing exceptional healthcare to community members while achieving the country’s goal to become a global destination for medical tourism.