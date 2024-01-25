Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The National Program for Coders announced a groundbreaking joint initiative titled “AI-Forward” in partnership with Ureed.com, the region’s largest talent marketplace, and Meem Foundation, a philanthropic foundation. The initiative aims to empower 100 Emirati women by offering a comprehensive and free training program in data labeling and annotation, strategically designed to enhance their skills and foster their entry into the burgeoning fields of technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

This pioneering initiative is a testament to the commitment to provide tangible opportunities for personal and professional development, particularly for stay-at-home mothers seeking to upskill and enter the workforce. The training program will equip participants with practical skills in data labeling and annotation, ensuring they are well-prepared for in-demand roles within the tech and AI industries. This initiative marks a crucial step towards fostering gender inclusion, skill development, and empowerment in the rapidly evolving landscape of technology and artificial intelligence.

Saqr Binghalib, Executive Director at the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications office, stated that the National Program for Coders is a hub for the development of digital skills and it reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. This vision revolves around the development of talents and capabilities as a fundamental element in the UAE’s journey towards success and excellence.

Saqr Binghalib added that through such initiatives, we aim to enhance the empowerment of all of the society to ensure technological progress and enable them through comprehensive programs that keep pace with the latest technological developments.

The "AI-Forward" initiative is designed to unfold over a comprehensive 24-week timeline, organized into three cohorts delivering the same curriculum, quizzes, and classes to ensure a thorough learning experience for all participants and offering several opportunities to accommodate their diverse schedules. Each cohort extends for a duration of 8 weeks. This program, delivered virtually, provides participants with a flexible, self-paced learning environment on a module-by-module basis.

Meem Foundation, led by Muna Easa Al Gurg is a driving force behind this initiative, and is generously supporting the program. Meem Foundation believes in holistic, innovative approaches to addressing the unique challenges faced by women and girls in the region.

For those who are interested, register through the link https://aiforward.ureed.com

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Habiba Waleed

habiba.waleed@tarjama.com