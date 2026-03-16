Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region, has confirmed that all its showrooms and service centres continue to operate during regular working hours, ensuring customers have uninterrupted access to sales and aftersales services across its facilities.

Customers can continue to visit showrooms for vehicle enquiries, test drives, and purchases, while service centres remain fully operational for routine maintenance and repairs. Dedicated teams across the company’s locations remain available to assist customers and ensure a smooth and reliable service experience.

For added convenience, Al Masaood Automobiles continues to offer its home test drive service, allowing customers to explore the latest vehicles from Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault from the comfort of their homes. Vehicles can be delivered directly to customers’ doorsteps, providing a flexible and convenient way to experience new models. The company also offers pick-up and delivery services for vehicle servicing. Customers can arrange for their vehicles to be collected from their location, serviced by trained technicians, and returned to them, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free process.

Irfan Tansel, CEO of Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “At Al Masaood Automobiles, the safety and well-being of our customers and employees will always come first. At the same time, we recognise the importance of continuing to support our customers and ensuring they can access our services with ease and confidence. Our teams remain fully committed to providing the dependable support and customer care that people have come to expect from us, while maintaining the highest standards of safety and service across our operations.”

Customers can contact Al Masaood Automobiles through its showrooms or customer service channels to learn more about available vehicles and to schedule test drives or service appointments.

Through its continued focus on accessibility, convenience, and customer care, Al Masaood Automobiles remains committed to providing reliable automotive support for Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault customers across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles is authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region for over 41 years, and brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

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