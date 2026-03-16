Dubai, UAE: Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, has announced the opening of its dedicated regional healthcare and pharmaceutical hub in the Dubai South Free Zone, marking a significant expansion of its capabilities in the fast-growing life sciences and medical supply chain sector.

The announcement follows the recent certification of the warehouse by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention. Strategically located within the Free Zone, the facility is designed to serve as a comprehensive regional hub for healthcare and pharmaceutical companies seeking to leverage the Free Zone's benefits.

Fadi Azzi, Senior Logistics Director, Aramex, said, “With the launch of our dedicated healthcare hub, we are elevating the standards of pharmaceutical logistics in the region. Our goal is to provide healthcare partners with a resilient, compliant, and fully integrated supply chain that empowers them to serve patients with greater speed, safety, and reliability.”

The healthcare hub offers end-to-end logistics solutions that help companies fully leverage the region’s strategic advantages while meeting the priorities of senior and operational leaders - enabling them to accelerate market growth; equipping supply chain, logistics, and operations managers with compliant, temperature-controlled infrastructure that drives efficiency.

It provides quality managers and pharmacists with a fully Ministry of Health (MHO) certified facility, operated to GDP standards and ISO-backed quality systems. Thus, giving healthcare providers a tightly regulated environment that safeguards product integrity throughout the distribution process.

Spanning 5,600 sqm, the hub is equipped with advanced temperature-controlled environments, including ambient storage, cold rooms, and freezer units capable of handling the full spectrum of pharmaceutical temperature requirements.

As part of Aramex’s broader strategy, the hub consolidates a full suite of logistics services - freight, customs clearance, warehousing, and last-mile delivery- into one integrated operation. This vertical integration is designed to offer healthcare clients a consistent, compliant, and highly dependable supply chain solution across the region.

With its new regional healthcare hub, Aramex is not only expanding its operational footprint but also reinforcing its commitment to delivering world-class, compliant, and patient-centric logistics solutions across the GCC.

As demand for agile, temperature-controlled pharmaceutical supply chains grows, the company is positioning itself as a trusted partner capable of supporting the region’s evolving healthcare ecosystem.

About Aramex

Founded in 1982, Aramex has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (since 2005) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West.

With operations in 600+ cities across 70 countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to-end services for customers. These products are:

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS).

Domestic Express

Freight Forwarding

Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives. To address environmental concerns and combat climate change, we are aiming for Carbon-Neutrality by 2030 and Net-Zero emissions by 2050.

For more information, please visit us: www.aramex.com

Contact Information:

For Aramex:

Daniel Nuss

Global Marketing Director – Aramex

DanielN@aramex.com

Gambit Communications

Showkat Rather

Assoc. Account Director

showkat@gambit.ae