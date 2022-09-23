Ajman, United Arab Emirates: The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman announced details of the second edition of the Humaid Bin Rashid International Sustainability Award, applications submissions start 15 October 2022, While the deadline for will be on 15 May 2023, with winners to be announced on March, 2024 during Ajman International Conference.

The award indicates the municipality's vision and strategy under the wise leadership, as it seeks to support distinguished environmental ideas and projects. The award also aligns with the aspirations of UAE leaders for a better future and prosperity for the country, in addition to the global trend toward creating greener and more sustainable solutions to today's challenges.

Awards Objectives

Eng. Khalid Moeen Al Hosani, Department Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector, the Municipality and Planning Department of Ajman, confirmed that the award aims to honour and encourage sustainability, whether that is in respect of research or personalities who have made significant contributions in the field. The award is granted to institutions that establish and apply sustainability principles and become an example for other institutions to follow.

Award Categories

Al Hosani explained that the Humaid Bin Rashid International Sustainability Award covers several areas in sustainability to attract a wide range of researchers and engineers. It is divided into three categories: The Best Research Award for Sustainable Cities; Environmental personalities who have had an impact on innovation, introducing environmentally friendly technology and supporting the concept of sustainability; and the award for the best Organisation or its governmental or private establishment that adopts green best practices and contributes to the protection of natural resources, environmental conservation, and sustainable development.

He pointed out that the Best Research Award for Sustainable Cities is divided into three prizes:

The first prize of AED30,000 and the award shield

The second prize of AED20,000 and the award shield

The third prize of AED10,000, along with the award shield

The competition also includes an award for the best poster for a scientific or experimental idea that serves the environment. The winner will receive a prize of AED5,000, in addition to the award shield.

An award shield will also be given to the best environmental personality that had an impact on innovation, introduced environmentally friendly technology or supported the concept of sustainability. The best establishment will be awarded a shield to acknowledge the governmental or private institution or organization that adopts top green practices and contributes to the protection of natural resources, environmental conservation, and achieving sustainable development.

The award includes diverse topics, such as climate change and the environment, the impact of climate change on the ecological state of the Earth's natural resources, the impact of climate change on global agricultural activities, climate change mitigation and means of adaptation, ecological restorations in natural areas such as Mesopotamian swamps and green landscapes, and management of protected areas. It comprises topics such as the causes and control of air pollution, air pollution profiles in urban cities and wildlife, advanced technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, achieving carbon-neutral emissions, and forecasting air pollution patterns in cities and industrial areas. Other topics include green transportation, sustainable material choices and waste recycling, the latest advances in sustainable materials in construction and industrial applications, zero industrial waste through waste management and materials recycling and reuse, achieving green building and maintenance through sustainable practices and efficient design, implementation of 3D printing and its contribution to sustainable development, production of pure water and wastewater treatment, grey water treatment and reuse techniques, developments in desalination and energy implications. It includes water harvesting and collection methods, actions and awareness to reduce water pollution, clean and renewable energy alternatives, and explore the use of solar, wind, nuclear and other energy sources. Assessment of the impact of renewable energy on the environment and sustainability, the impact of alternative energy on the economy and the production of fossil fuels. Waste-to-energy models such as energy generation from heat production to waste treatment.

The Humaid Bin Rashid International Sustainability Award was first launched in March 2018 at the Ajman 5th International Environment Conference, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman.

Those who are interested to submit their applications can register through the link https://aiec.am.gov.ae/award.html and email HSIA@am.gov.ae for more information.

