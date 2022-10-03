Dubai, UAE: The Devmark Group, the UAE’s most experienced and fastest growing real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, has been appointed by Signature Developers to launch the Signature Mansions, a curated collection of 18 elegant villas set within a world-class residential golf destination, Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Signature Mansions has been master-planned by Signature Developers as an exclusive micro-community, focusing on architectural excellence and innovative amenities. The Regal Group and Lals Group established Signature Developers in 2016. Previous high-end residential projects include 118 Downtown, 5-star Taj Hotel & The Residences at Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

Designed to offer the ‘Grace of the Green’, the Signature Mansions are situated directly on the Fire course, surrounded by nature, and within walking distance from the Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House. The expansive five and six-bedroom villas have been expertly crafted for the modern international family and range from 9,168-16,000 square feet, containing multiple entertaining areas, separate maids and drivers’ quarters, sky atriums, an elevator and a private lower parking level with sunken light wells.

With the demand for luxury residential units reaching an all-time high this year, the Signature Mansions will set a new standard of urban community living. Each villa is thoughtfully located within the private enclave on a pedestrian-friendly boulevard and features a private roof-top pool, lower-level covered parking with up to six car park spaces, and panoramic views of the golf course and city skyline.

Sean McCauley, Chief Executive Officer at The Devmark Group, “Our advice to Signature Developers was to reimagine traditional villa configurations to drive value through differentiation, despite the current demand surpassing the supply in the luxury residential sector. For example, we understand the importance of indoor-outdoor living in Dubai with year-round sunshine. Therefore, we recommended that each of the 18 luxury villas feature a private pool on the roof to provide the residents panoramic views of the city skyline in addition to the spectacular golf course views. With best-in-class project design, Signature Mansions are poised to introduce a new standard of urban community living. We expect great interest from both international investors and domestic homeowners.”

Richard Aybar, Managing Director, The Devmark Group, commented, “We are delighted to partner with Signature Developers to launch this game-changing development. Over the last year, as the population in Dubai swells, we have seen an unprecedented surge in demand from investors and residents for gated community villas. Signature Mansions are not only located in the heart of one of the most coveted residential communities, they also are innovatively designed to include cutting-edge amenities that offer homeowners a uniquely modern and private lifestyle.”

Raju Shroff, Founding Partner, Signature Developers commented “We are thrilled to be partnering with The Devmark Group to bring this unique villa community to market. Their expertise and strategic approach to launching developments in Dubai is backed by an impressive track record. Jumeirah Golf Estates is such a special location and when the land was available to purchase, we at Signature knew we could turn this distinctive parcel of land into something spectacular. Our team of architects and designers have worked incredibly hard to create a living experience that will be the first of its kind in Dubai. “

With the Signature Mansions expected to be oversubscribed, The Devmark Group are currently accepting expressions of interest.

About The Devmark Group:

The Devmark Group is the UAE’s most experienced real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, known for providing value through a developer-centric, results-driven approach. The Devmark Group provides an integrated consultancy across the entire developer value chain from project conceptualisation to the final sales process; the firm’s recent projects include the sales of The Paragon by IGO and The Address, JBR. With a proven track record of working with established global real estate brands, The Devmark Group has become a trusted partner for developers in the market, with a market-leading and diverse senior leadership team.

