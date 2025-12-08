Amman: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) has successfully maintained its 4-Star Airport Rating following the latest SKYTRAX World Airport Audit. SKYTRAX — the renowned London-based international air transport rating organization — once again recognized QAIA’s continued delivery of good-quality staff service and product standards across core airport operations.

The multi-day audit provided a comprehensive review of the passenger journey – including ground transportation, security and immigration processes, wayfinding, terminal comfort, cleanliness, airport facilities, retail and dining options, as well as staff service and efficiency. The process also engaged airlines, security authorities, ground handlers and concessionaires, reflecting the collaborative effort behind QAIA’s sustained performance.

According to the official SKYTRAX report, QAIA continues to meet the 4-Star Airport Rating across key assessment categories, supported by a terminal environment described as “visually striking, operationally efficient and architecturally distinguished”. The auditors highlighted the terminal’s abundant natural light, appealing form and strong first impression, which together support the overall customer experience. SKYTRAX also acknowledged Airport International Group’s upcoming enhancement plans, noting the commencement of a series of large-scale projects that provide a solid foundation for excellent, long-term improvement.

“Securing the 4-Star Airport Rating once again is a powerful reflection of our entire airport community – their dedication, professionalism and belief in delivering a passenger experience rooted in excellence. It demonstrates a deliberate and ongoing effort to elevate the passenger journey at every touchpoint — not only meeting international standards, but anticipating future needs in line with our strategic vision at Airport International Group. I extend my sincere appreciation to all employees and partners whose commitment made this achievement possible. Together, we aim to advance QAIA as a world-class gateway that embodies Jordanian hospitality and makes every passenger feel at home,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. These include Groupe ADP (51%), Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments (32%), Mena Airport Holding Ltd. (12.25%) and Edgo Investment Holdings Ltd. (4.75%). In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers; was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years; and was named ‘Most Enjoyable Airport in the Middle East’ twice. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until February 2026). Moreover, in 2024, QAIA attained a 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

