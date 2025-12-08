New lineup delivers a strong blend of performance, innovation, and clever design for modern eco-conscious cities

UAE micromobility market is projected to reach USD 2,014.8 million by 2030

The partnership also marks a major celebration in line with Adam Norris' son, Lando Norris, claiming his maiden F1 World Championship title in Abu Dhabi

UAE: EV LAB, the region's first omni-channel multi-brand EV store, has invested in Pure Electric, a global specialist in electric micromobility founded by British entrepreneur Adam Norris, and will serve as the brand’s exclusive partner across the Middle East. The partnership kicked off with the launch of Pure Electric's three new e-scooters in the UAE – Air⁴, Pure x McLaren, and Pure Flex. The collaboration marks a pivotal move towards advancing sustainable transport solutions and supporting the UAE's goal of reaching Net Zero by 2050.

Under this new venture, EV LAB will feature Pure Electric products across its five stores in the region. This will include the new lineup, primarily designed for urban commuters, lifestyle riders, tech-forward consumers, and micromobility enthusiasts, offering a potent blend of performance, innovation, and purposeful design tailored for the region's fast-paced city environment. The latest models include the Air⁴, a remastered fourth-generation classic e-ride with a smoother, more powerful ride featuring a 710W motor and 30km range; the Pure x Mclaren finished in McLaren's iconic orange livery, built with active steering stabilisation, a 900W motor, and a 50km range; and the Pure flex, the world's most compact scooter featuring a unique forward-facing stance, ultra-compact design, and a 45km range, built for maximum control and stability.

Kevin Chalhoub, CEO and founder of EV LAB, stated, “Collaborating with Pure Electric to launch these unique, state-of-the-art e-scooters in the UAE is an incredible opportunity to drive innovation and sustainability by reducing carbon emissions that will help prevent wider climate problems across the Middle East. Over the past few years, consumers in the region have grown more environmentally conscious and are looking for smarter and greener approaches to travel. These new models will help us advance our mission of creating a dynamic ecosystem in which brands, consumers, and experts can connect through accessible, sustainable, and meaningful electric mobility experiences.”

Micromobility is becoming increasingly popular in the United Arab Emirates due to factors such as the rise in eco-conscious consumers, urbanisation, and traffic congestion within cities. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2 per cent, the UAE micromobility market is projected to reach USD 2,014.8 million by 2030. Aligning with this growth, EV LAB, as the first multi-brand electric mobility platform in the region, is building a thriving network of EV businesses, experts, and enthusiasts, while offering advanced electric mobility solutions for land, air, and sea, including boats and surfboards, cars, scooters, and air taxis. Through the latest partnership, the company continues to push forward the transition to electric mobility within the UAE and across the Middle East through knowledge exchange and strategic partnerships.

Adam Norris, CEO and Founder of Pure Electric, said: “Pure Electric was formed with the goal of revolutionising personal transport and preparing cities for future generations. Our latest collaboration with EV LAB is a step towards this vision and reinforces our commitment to advancing smarter, greener travel solutions. At Pure Electric, we believe people must begin making thoughtful mobility decisions, not only for practical reasons but also for the wellbeing of our cities and the environment.”

“This new partnership is also of great importance to me, as it comes at the same time my son, Lando, has secured his first Formula 1 World Championship title in Abu Dhabi. I am incredibly proud of these milestones, both as a father and business owner, and look forward to what lies ahead,” Norris added.

Pure Electric, since its founding in 2018, has quickly grown into eight nations owing to its clear vision, precision engineering, and a relentless commitment to delivering quality riding experiences. The company’s global momentum, paired with EV LAB’s regional leadership, opens the door to a new era of micromobility in the country.

