Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Money Business, part of the Beyon Group, and Eazy Financial Services (EazyPay), a leading Bahraini payment services provider licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain, have announced their official collaboration, making Beyon Money Business the first digital wallet integrated with EazyPay’s POS devices across the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The move, which builds on a strategic partnership signed by both parties during 2025, introduces a seamless, secure, and data-driven payment network that connects EazyPay, its merchants, and Beyon Money Business under one integrated platform. The new solution enables merchants to accept fast, secure, and contactless digital payments through Beyon Money Business. It is supported by real-time sales insights, easy reconciliation tools, and advanced analytics designed to help businesses of all sizes, especially SMEs, to operate more efficiently.

Through this collaboration, Beyon Money Business and EazyPay are empowering merchants to turn payments into opportunities for growth, transforming POS devices from simple transactional tools into strategic business enablers. Merchants can also benefit from faster settlement cycles, simplified onboarding, and secure, scalable technology built for modern business needs, while customers enjoy simplified digital payments and a seamless checkout experience.

Mohamed Abdulaal AlFahad, Director, Beyon Money Business, commented: “We are proud to take this next step with EazyPay to bring a truly innovative payment experience to life. As the first wallet integrated with EazyPay’s POS network, Beyon Money Business is redefining how merchants and customers interact. We are delivering secure, contactless payments and valuable insights that help businesses grow with confidence.”

Nayef Tawfiq Al Alawi, Founder, Managing Director & CEO, Eazy Financial Services (EazyPay), said: “We’re delighted to officially launch this integration with Beyon Money Business. Together, we’re creating a powerful and connected payment ecosystem that supports merchants with cutting-edge tools to enhance performance, profitability, and customer experience.”

About Beyon Money Business

Beyon Money Business, part of the Beyon Group, is providing a fully-fledged Finance management tool along with a deep integration into accounting solutions providing all required accounting reconciliations. Its investment account offers competitive return on company’s liquidity with flexi invest and competitive cash back percentages with every spend.

For more information, visit: www.beyonmoneybusiness.com

About Eazy Financial Services (EazyPay)

Eazy Financial Services is Bahrain’s leading payment services provider, licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB). EazyPay provides POS and payment gateway solutions to merchants and institutions across the Kingdom, driving digital transformation in Bahrain’s financial sector.