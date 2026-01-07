Dubai, UAE: Kaizzen, a leading communications consultancy, today announced the launch of service vertical Kaizzen AI Collective. This adds to the existing portfolio of public relations, crisis communication, digital and social services, production and creative studio, Kaizzen Insights and Public Affairs. These services will be offered to clients across all geographical boundaries, leveraging Kaizzen’s presence in India, UAE, and other global markets.

With AI shaping narratives and fundamentally redefining how stories are created, shared, amplified, and influenced across the communications ecosystem, the role of intelligence-led, data-backed decision making has become central to modern communications strategies.

“When approximately 1.8 billion people globally are using AI, with second largest numbers being from India after China, AI is no longer an option; it is a strategic imperative.” said Vineet Handa, Founder & CEO, Kaizzen. “With Kaizzen AI Collective, our intent is twofold. To help our esteemed partners make smarter, faster, more effective and measurable campaigns, as well as to prepare our people to lead in a future where technology and human judgment work in tandem.”

Kaizzen aims to play a leading role in the AI-led transformation of the communications industry with this new vertical. It is a comprehensive depth and breadth of services that makes this suite of offerings different from the services that already exists in industry. Kaizzen AI Collective is a significant step in Kaizzen’s growth journey, reinforcing its commitment to staying ahead of industry transformation while equipping both its clients and their workforce for the future. The launch also reflects Kaizzen’s focus on future-proofing its talent, ensuring teams are trained in leveraging AI as a strategic enabler rather than a replacement.

Nikhil Pavithran, COO, Kaizzen commenting on the launch of the new vertical added, “Kaizzen AI Collective is not about chasing trends, but about building long-term capability, credibility, and competitive advantage for the ecosystem we operate in. We are committed to creating a future where AI adoption is responsible and ethical whereas the impact and results are measurable.”

With the launch of the new vertical, Kaizzen reaffirms its position as a forward-looking communications partner equipped to address the evolving needs of businesses and institutions.

About Kaizzen:

Kaizzen is a leading independent integrated communications agency with over 17 years of expertise in delivering impactful solutions across public relations, crisis communication, digital and social services, production and creative studio, Kaizzen Insights and Public Affairs.

Globally recognized for its innovation, Kaizzen was ranked as 206 in the Top 250 Agencies Globally in 2025 and the 7th fastest-growing agency in the world by the prestigious Provoke Rankings in 2024. With offices across India and UAE region, a team of 230 communicators work in various verticals to support clients with their communication needs.

Driven by creativity, trust, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, Kaizzen is committed to empowering brands with innovative and tailored strategies.

