Earned top industry awards, charting an ambitious path toward expanded connectivity and greener skies.

The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia – Red Sea International Airport, operated by daa International, has marked the year with strong momentum across workforce development, sustainability leadership, and air service expansion, further solidifying its role in advancing Saudi Arabia’s long-term aviation vision.

Red Sea International Airport also earned notable industry recognition for its sustainability and safety efforts, winning ‘Sustainability Initiative of the Year and Safety Enhancement Project of the Year’ at the Aviation Business Middle East Awards. Additionally, the airport achieved ‘Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA)’ Level 1 from Airports Council International, marking an important milestone in its structured approach to monitoring and reducing carbon emissions.

In line with its commitment to advancing workforce localization and developing national capabilities, Red Sea International Airport increased the proportion of Saudi talent this year to 70% of its total workforce. This milestone reflects the airport’s dedication to investing in human capital and empowering local professionals.

This year has also been a defining moment in its journey toward building a workforce that is not only strong but truly diverse. Receiving the Global Women Empowerment Award stands as a powerful testament to its unwavering commitment to championing equality and opening doors for women to thrive in aviation. In this sector, their voices and leadership are shaping the future.

Reflecting on the year’s achievements, Andrew Tyler‑Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Red Sea International Airport, said: “This has been a year dedicated to building solid foundations. Our focus has been on responsible organizational growth, investing in our people, the nation and embedding safety and sustainability at the center of everything we do. These milestones demonstrate the direction we are heading as we prepare for the next phase of expansion.”

This year’s achievements also build on Red Sea International Airport’s pioneering milestones. After becoming the first airport in Saudi Arabia to supply Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), the airport expanded its impact this year by supporting two airlines with SAF-powered operations, further reinforcing its leadership in advancing aviation decarbonization and guiding the industry toward lower‑emission travel.

In terms of air service development, Red Sea International Airport currently operates 20 weekly flights. It aims to expand to 60 weekly flights by 2030, in line with projected demand growth and regional connectivity goals.

As Red Sea International Airport moves into the new year, it remains committed to strengthening its operational foundations, enhancing connectivity, and advancing sustainability initiatives that support Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s evolving aviation landscape.

About Red Sea International Airport

Red Sea International Airport (RSI) forms part of The Red Sea, a luxury regenerative tourism destination developed by Red Sea Global (RSG). Located on the west coast of Saudi Arabia, The Red Sea is designed to set new standards in sustainable tourism, blending environmental stewardship with world-class hospitality.

Located ninety (90) kilometres south of Al Wajh, RSI is a two million passenger capacity airport situated within eight (8) hours’ flying time of 85% of the world’s population. It serves as the primary gateway for both domestic and international flights, connecting travellers to The Red Sea destination. Inspired by forms of the desert, the green oasis and the sea, RSI was designed by Foster + Partners and Jacobs. RSI is operated by daa International, a leading global airport management, consultancy and investment company.

For more information about Red Sea International Airport, please visit: www.rsiairport.sa

About daa International

daa International is a leading global airport management, consultancy and investment company and part of the wider daa Group, headquartered in Dublin. With a presence in over 30 locations across 15 countries, daa International has a global reach spanning from Australia to North America, including in Saudi Arabia where in addition to operating the Red Sea International Airport, the company has a significant presence in both King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah and King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh. Drawing on 85 years' award-winning airport experience from across the daa Group, daa International delivers value and knowledge transfer to clients, and a world class airport experience for passengers and guests across its airport portfolio.

