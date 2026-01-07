Kuwait City — The Badir Fund for Developing Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), a special account managed by the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development and dedicated to supporting SMEs, announced its investment in Middle East Venture Fund IV (MEVF IV). This investment aims to enable technology startups to access equity capital, thereby helping to bridge the financing gap and accelerate innovation and digital transformation across the Arab world.

SMEs represent the backbone of Arab economies, accounting for more than 90% of all enterprises and playing a pivotal role in job creation and economic growth. Despite their importance, many SMEs continue to face significant challenges in accessing traditional bank financing, due to limited collateral, insufficient credit histories, and difficulties in engaging with lenders.

In this context, MEVF IV focuses on investing in technology startups at the early and growth stages, deploying capital into high-growth-potential companies with the objective of building leading technology platforms capable of generating a tangible and sustainable positive impact on Arab economies.

The MEVF IV fund is managed by Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), a leading venture capital firm in the Middle East and North Africa with a strong track record in supporting and scaling technology companies. Notable investments include Anghami, the first Arab technology company to be listed on NASDAQ, as well as Nayla, which has contributed to a transformative shift in financial services tailored to small and medium-sized enterprises in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Badir Fund for Developing SMEs seeks to empower SMEs by facilitating access to financing and essential non-financial services required for their growth and expansion. This, in turn, enhances their competitiveness, supports the creation of quality employment opportunities, and advances sustainable, private sector–led economic growth.

This partnership reflects a shared vision to provide venture capital, technical support, and market access to technology startups, opening new horizons for growth and contributing to sustainable economic development across the Arab world.

About Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP):

Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP) is one of the leading venture capital firms in the Middle East and North Africa. The firm currently manages four regional technology-focused funds, with assets under management exceeding USD 300 million, alongside co-investments totalling approximately USD 2 billion. Since its inception, MEVP’s team—comprising more than 20 investment professionals—has invested in over 70 companies across the region, contributing to the advancement of innovation and the growth of high-potential technology enterprises. For more information, please visit: www.mevp.com

About the Badir Fund for Developing SMEs:

The Badir Fund for Developing SMEs, established and managed by the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development since 2009, provides a comprehensive range of support instruments, including direct and indirect loans, technical assistance, and grants, aimed at enhancing the sustainability and competitiveness of SMEs. Since its inception, the Badir Fund has extended USD 1.5 billion in loans, in addition to USD 3.5 million in grants, in support of SMEs across the Arab region. For more information on the Badir Fund’s activities and operations, please visit:

https://www.arabfund.org/badir-fund/

Contacts

For inquiries related to MEVP operations:

Walid Hanna

Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer

walid.hanna@mevp.com

For investment-related inquiries:

Amir Ben Ghodhbane

Acting Head of Alternative Investments

m.ghodhbane@arabfund.org | admin@arabfund.org

For media inquiries:

Mohammad Eissa

Head of Communications

m.eissa@arabfund.org