Muscat – Omantel and the Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (Be’ah) have announced a collaboration to enhance e-waste management practices in the Sultanate of Oman and achieve shared sustainability objectives. The partnership aligns with both organizations’ sustainability commitments as well as national objectives under Oman Vision 2040.

The collaboration looks into improving the efficiency of the e-waste collection and recycling programs across the Sultanate, increasing public awareness around the issue, and launching joint environmental initiatives that reflect the partners’ shared commitment to responsible and sustainable resource management. A joint working team will oversee the development and roll-out of community initiatives, measure their impact, and identify new areas for collaboration. Electronic waste typically includes telecommunications and IT devices such as mobile phones, computers, routers, modems, and servers, as well as household electrical and electronic appliances that have reached the end of their operational life.



As part of this effort, Omantel and be’ah have already begun working with Evergreen Gulf Recycling Hub to ensure the proper flow of electronic waste to approved recycling facilities.

The partnership also explores opportunities to integrate artificial intelligence and Internet of Things technologies into be’ah’s facilities to enhance real-time monitoring and improve overall system visibility, enabling more informed decision-making. By combining Omantel’s advanced digital infrastructure with be’ah’s operational expertise in waste management, the two organizations aim to drive a meaningful shift in the sector’s overall performance and efficiency.

Commenting on the partnership, Lujaina Al-Kharusi, Vice President Governance, Regulatory and Compliance at Omantel, said: “As the electronic-waste management sector continues to evolve, our collaboration with be’ah reflects a shared vision to build a more sustainable Oman. Omantel is proud to leverage its technological strengths to support innovation, efficiency, and resilience in this important sector.”

Dr. Mohab Ali Al-Hinai, Vice President of Sustainability & Circular Economy at be’ah, commented: “This partnership with Omantel marks an important milestone in our journey toward developing an integrated system for electronic waste management in the Sultanate. By combining modern technologies with our operational expertise, we aim to drive a qualitative transformation in this vital sector and strengthen Oman’s position as a regional hub for environmental innovation and sustainable technology.”

Earlier this year, Omantel and be’ah were jointly recognized with the Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders Award 2025, honoring their notable contributions to sustainability in the region.