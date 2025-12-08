Ahmed Elsewedy: We continue our commitment to preparing a new generation of skilled technicians capable of leading national industries and supporting the development process

Sadek Elsewedy: I am proud that what started as an initiative has grown into an integrated system that has empowered thousands of young people and provided them with real opportunities to shape their future

Cairo – Elsewedy Technical Academy (STA), affiliated to Elsewedy Electric Foundation, celebrated the graduation of its 12th cohort of students for 2025. The ceremony marked the graduation of more than 850 students qualified for the labor market from the Academy’s 10th of Ramadan City branch, as well as the first cohort of Elsewedy and Housing and Development Bank Technical Academy in Sadat City. It also included graduates from Zohr Applied Technology School in Port Said, under the supervision of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, in addition to the first cohort of students with disabilities, made possible through the support of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) in establishing the Academy’s first dedicated inclusive classroom.

The celebration was held at St. Regis Hotel in the New Capital, in the presence of distinguished officials led by H.E. Mr. Alaa Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation. The event also welcomed H.E. Mr. Mark Brayson-Richardson, Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Egypt; H.E. Dato’ Mohd Tarid Sufian, Malaysian Ambassador to Egypt; and representatives from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Social Solidarity, and several embassies.

Prominent leaders from the banking sector and partners also attended, including Mr. Hassan Ghanem, Chairman and Managing Director of Housing and Development Bank; Mr. Afdal Naguib, CEO and Managing Director of SAIB Bank; Mr. Ahmed Ismail Hassan Country Manager - Egypt at Arab Bank; Mr. Hazem Hegazy, CEO and Vice Chairman of Al Baraka Bank Egypt; and Mr. Tamer Seif, CEO and Managing Director of Bank NXT, along with other banking executives in addition to International educational partners such as the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK), Pearson, and IARS, as well as senior representatives from sponsoring companies, also joined the event.

In the same context, the ceremony commenced with the signing of strategic agreements with major institutions and companies aimed at expansion, development, and maximizing impact across Egypt. This was followed by a panel discussion entitled: “Skills & Partnerships: Revitalizing Egypt's Industrial Power through Technical Education and Vocational Training”, which addressed the role of strategic partnerships and the importance of technical education in supporting national industries and developing skilled technical personnel capable of meeting labor market needs.

The panel discussion brought together a distinguished group of leaders and experts, including Dr. Ghada Tawfik, Advisor to the Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt on Social Responsibility; Mr. Rafik Dou, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Suez Steel; Dr. Amr Bosila, Director of the Central Administration for Technical Education Development and Head of the Operation and Management Unit for Applied Technology Schools; and Mrs. Hanan El Rihany, CEO of Elsewedy Technical Academy (STA). Additionally, graduates (a male and a female graduate) from the class of 2025 delivered an inspiring speech, sharing their journey and educational experience at the academy. The ceremony also honored the top graduates nationwide, in recognition of their achievements and efforts in technical education.

Commenting on this occasion, Eng. Ahmed Elsewedy, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Elsewedy Electric Foundation, stated: "We believe that investing in technical education is an investment in Egypt’s future and its sustainable economy. Through Elsewedy Technical Academy, we continue to prepare a new generation of skilled technicians capable of supporting national industries and contributing to the country’s development.”

He added: “We are also pleased to announce the signing of strategic agreements, which include: the first with German Development Bank (KfW) to establish a new branch of the Academy in the Suez Canal Economic Zone with the support of Banque Misr, valued at 150 million; the second with the National Bank of Egypt to establish our new branch in 10th of Ramadan; and the third with the World Sustainability Hospitality Alliance to develop accredited technical programs in the hospitality sector and implement training programs targeting more than 30,000 technicians nationwide, worth 80 million. These partnerships empower us to continue building a robust technical education system capable of graduating highly qualified cadres ready to enter the labor market with confidence and competence.”

In his speech, Mr. Sadek Elsewedy, Chairman of Elsewedy Electric & CEO of Elsewedy Industries said: "I am delighted to join you on this day as we celebrate the fruits of a journey that began years ago, when we decided that true investment must be directed toward people above all else. Entering the field of technical education was not a conventional step for us, but a deliberate bet on the future of industry in Egypt.”

He added: “We saw that building a generation of skilled technicians is the foundation for any strong and sustainable industrial renaissance. Today, as we celebrate the graduation of this new class, I am proud that what started as a small initiative has grown into an integrated system that has empowered thousands of young people and provided them with real opportunities to shape their future. The success of our graduates is the clearest proof that industry-linked education can transform young lives while supporting the national economy simultaneously."

It is worth noting that since its establishment, STA has strived to offer specialized training programs covering a wide range of fields, including Energy, Transformers, Cables, Electronics, Mechanics, ​Logistics​, Iron and Steel ​and Hospitality​ , among other fields aligned with local and international labor market needs. As part of its expansion to achieve inclusive technical education, the academy has launched its first Center of Excellence in Port Said, reflecting its commitment to providing comprehensive and advanced educational opportunities that serve various segments of Egyptian society.

