Cairo: Valu, the leading financial technology powerhouse in Egypt, partnered with Enactus Egypt and Exits to support startups led by Enactus Egypt graduates during the ElevateLab Demo Day. As part of this collaboration, Valu was the exclusive financial partner at the demo day and provided prizes worth EGP 150,000 in FLIP credit to the second-place winner and EGP 50,000 to the third-place winner. This initiative aims to provide early-stage founders with direct access to flexible financing solutions to accelerate their growth.

This contribution highlights Valu's continued dedication to empowering the next generation of Egyptian founders and providing startups with innovative financial tools for sustainable growth.

ElevateLab is a program tailored for idea-stage and early-stage startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It combines a hands-on bootcamp, investment-readiness training, and a high-profile Demo Day. The program operates under the auspices of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), powered by Drosos Foundation, Enactus Egypt and Exits MENA, in partnership with MINT by EGBANK.

Motaz Lotfy, Group Chief Business Development and Partnerships Officer at Valu, stated, "At Valu, we believe in empowering the next generation of Egyptian entrepreneurs. By becoming the exclusive financial partner for the Demo Day and collaborating with Enactus Egypt and Exits, we are providing meaningful support through FLIP credit, which helps youth-led startups access the financial tools they need to grow and succeed. Initiatives like ElevateLab are essential for nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and driving sustainable economic growth across Egypt."

Ahella Elsaban, Co-Founder and Executive Vice Chairman of Exits, emphasized,” At Exits, we believe we have role towards shaping the future ecosystem of startups in their path to investment readiness and access to capital- they are our future clients. ElevateLab is more than just a program; it is a platform designed to empower young founders with the skills, confidence, and connections necessary for growth. She highlighted the collaborative effort of partners from both the public and private sectors.

Fatma Serry, President of Enactus Egypt, stated, “ElevateLab embodies Enactus Egypt’s mission to empower youth to transform their ideas into impactful businesses.” She emphasized that the platform offers the structure, mentorship, and exposure founders need to move from concept to execution, helping shape the next generation of entrepreneurs who will drive Egypt’s economic and social development.

About Valu:

Valu (Legal name: U Consumer Finance S.A.E.) (EGX: VALU.CA) is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions in Egypt. It is the first fintech company providing consumer finance to become a listed company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), and this, alongside Amazon's direct stake in the firm, represents Valu’s growth journey and dynamic business model.

Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 8,500 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and a high-end financing program to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space, and its marketplace, through Valu Invest with the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Ulter, and Shop'IT, respectively.

In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa, further expanding its range of payment options to provide customers with the most versatile, convenient, and comprehensive payment solutions, making Valu the ultimate choice for all clients’ payment needs. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive business approach with an agile team committed to architecting innovative financial solutions to meet customers' evolving needs.

Learn more about us at www.valu.com.eg

