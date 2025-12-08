Dubai, UAE – MetLife Gulf has been honoured by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) through the Emirates Labour Market Award, securing the top ranking among UAE financial institutions for its exemplary labour practices. The recognition underscores MetLife’s leadership in shaping a supportive, inclusive, and future-ready workplace across the country’s financial services sector.

The award reflects MetLife Gulf’s commitment to advancing workplace excellence through practices that reinforce fairness, transparency, employee wellbeing, and long-term growth. By continuously enhancing its policies, systems, and employee experience, the company has strengthened its competitiveness and helped set a benchmark for the industry.

Commenting on the recognition, Öykü Api, Head of Human Resources for MetLife Gulf, said: “Being recognised in this year’s Emirates Labour Market Award reflects our ongoing commitment to elevating the employee experience and contributing to a resilient, future-ready labour market in the UAE. We are honoured by this achievement and remain dedicated to creating an environment where our people feel empowered, supported, and positioned for success.”

Approved by the UAE Cabinet and held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Emirates Labour Market Award celebrates private-sector establishments and individuals that exemplify excellence in labour practices. Its mission is to advance a competitive and sustainable labour market by recognising organisations that protect employee rights, promote wellbeing, and enhance productivity across the country.

MetLife Gulf’s recognition underscores its role as a trusted partner to the UAE’s labour priorities and reflects the positive impact of its people-first approach. The company remains committed to supporting national goals, strengthening workplace standards, and contributing meaningfully to the wider financial services sector.

