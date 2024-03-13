Amman, Jordan – The Boulevard has recently won the Silver Award from the 19th Annual Pikasso d'Or Awards in the Innovative Billboard Category (Malls) for its Ramadan 2023 advertising campaign. The campaign was designed in collaboration with Wunderman Amman, the leading marketing and digital agency, and part of integrated communications group MENACOM Jordan.

The award is of great importance as it expresses the creative excellence that is the cornerstone of various aspects of The Boulevard's work, including the marketing aspect. It also highlights the size of the investments allocated to it, as it believes in the importance of qualitative marketing communication that reflects the extent of its commitment to providing the best for the audience in a way that affects and enriches their experiences and lives up to the status of The Boulevard.

The Boulevard was chosen to win this prestigious award amid competition overseen by an international jury of five specialists in the field of creativity and advertising, headed by Andrew Rolins, advertising expert and founder and CEO of Epica Awards, and chairman of the committee appointed by the honorary president of the Picasso d'Or Award, Alain Weil, French expert in contemporary art and advertising creativity.

It is noteworthy that The Boulevard attracted nearly half a million visitors during Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr in 2023, proving its position as the first entertainment and tourist destination in Amman with its Ramadan inspired evenings and events presented under the slogan "Thirty Nights and One Night" with an authentic oriental flavor, and within an exceptional atmosphere that provided the opportunity to spend the most enjoyable times with various tasting options.

About The Boulevard

The Boulevard is a $300 million mixed-use development that is located in Abdali Project in Amman, Jordan. It consists of a pedestrian strip surrounded by twelve 6 floored buildings. Inaugurated in 2014 by King Abdullah II accompanied by Queen Rania.

The development consists of a pedestrian strip surrounded by twelve 6 floored buildings; of which 4 are offices and 8 are residential. 398 studios and apartments from residential buildings are managed by Rotana Arjaan. Retail and restaurant units are located at ground levels while rooftops are dedicated for health clubs and restaurants.

The city’s most-visited pedestrian-friendly destination and exciting spot for leisure, dining and retail. The Boulevard hosts a range of exciting activities, events and venues for foodies, fashionistas, socialites, and families.