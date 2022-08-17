The Avenues Company W.L.L., a wholly owned subsidiary of Al-Sorouh Management Company W.L.L has announced the appointment of Nass Group as the main contractor to begin works for the construction of The Avenues - Bahrain Phase II expansion project.

The expansion project sets to extend The Avenues - Bahrain further along the west of Manama’s Seafront. The extension will add an additional 41,200 square meters of leasable space, which will include 244 units, two entertainment areas, an ice rink, and a supermarket, as well as a basement parking, bringing the total leasable area in both phases to approximately 80,000 square meters.

Construction will commence in during September 2022 and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024. Upon completion, the promenade will extend by 600 meters to the west along the waters of Bahrain Bay, making The Avenues – Bahrain the largest waterfront shopping and entertainment destination, with a total length of 1.3 km.

Mr. Waleed Khalid Alsharian, Director of Al-Sorouh Management Company and CEO of Mabanee Company said, “We are proud to sign this contract, which is a continuation of the plans and vision of Mabanee Company and Al-Sorouh Management Company, as The Avenues - Bahrain is one of the most unique commercial and tourist destinations in Bahrain with an exquisite sea front."

He added, “The expansion plans will cement The Avenues – Bahrain as the largest development in Bahrain Bay and the Central Governorate, as well as a destination for citizens, tourists, and businessmen alike from the Gulf region and beyond, especially after the opening of the Hilton Garden Inn - Bahrain Bay hotel which is connected directly to The Avenues – Bahrain, and a part of the expansion plan that aims to provide a different experience beyond shopping.”

The extension will include new districts characterized by eloquent designs. In addition to the extension of the existing Grand Avenue, new districts such as The Forum, Grand Plaza, Electra, and the Souk, will each have their own unique character that is expressed through distinctive architectural styles inspired by modern traditional concepts. The establishment of these districts will further enhance the variety of shops and brands that visitors can choose from. The Avenues – Bahrain continues its progress in the market by offering exclusive tenants and above 95% occupancy with high footfall figures indicating an additional increase of more than 50 % in comparison to last year.

It is worth noting that The Avenues – Bahrain was awarded the best retail architecture award in the Arab world at The Arabian and African Property Award 2018 – 2019, which is one of the most prominent real estate competitions in the region, through which many real estate projects compete within terms and conditions related to various categories of the award.

