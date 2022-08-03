Al Ain: Dr. Mohammad Al-Houqani, Secretary General of the National Institute for Health Specialties (NIHS), has granted the NIHS Emirati Board institutional accreditation to Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), SEHA. Accredited status was granted after AHS fulfilled NIHS’s institutional accreditation standards.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Dr. Ghanim Al Hassani, Group Education and Research Director at SEHA, Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of AHS, Dr. Omar Nassib Al Jabri, Executive Medical Director and Dr. Latifa Mohammed Al Ketbi, Chair of Department.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Houqani commented that obtaining accreditation by the NIHS is a great achievement, aligned to the UAE vision to develop the quality of health services and professional development of healthcare workers to the highest standards. AHS is the gateway to health services in Abu Dhabi and its main strategic objectives are to facilitate access to all members of the UAE community to general, specialized, and preventive treatment of the highest quality. Achieving institutional accreditation attests that the medical team’s administrative leadership is compatible with the highest international healthcare standards.

The residency program in the Ambulatory Healthcare Services is one of the oldest residency programs in the United Arab Emirates started in 1994. 164 graduated to date. Currently, 95 trainees are enrolled with 60 in family medicine, 25 in dental programs, and 10 in dental interns. In September additional 29 residents to join.

Speaking about the significance of this accreditation, Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Ambulatory Healthcare Services, said: “At SEHA, the professional development of our employees remains a top priority. This accreditation is testimony to our leadership’s commitment towards ensuring that all educational programs at SEHA meet the highest international standards. As the oldest residency program in the UAE, I am exceptionally proud that we, at AHS, continue to optimize and uphold its professional relevance and strengthen the standard of education it provides. This prestigious accreditation demonstrates that AHS is a leading institute for medical education equipped to provide top-quality training to healthcare professionals across the UAE.”

