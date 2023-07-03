The Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Foundation for Energy and Sustainable Development and the Middle East Institute (MEI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore avenues of cooperation on projects related to energy and sustainability initiatives in the Middle East.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Sada, a Member of the Board of Trustees at the Al-Attiyah Foundation, and Mr. Paul Salem, President, and CEO of the MEI, ratified the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the Foundation’s premises in Doha and the MEI’s headquarters in Washington D.C.

His Excellency Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Al-Attiyah Foundation, expressed his pride at the burgeoning relationship between both institutions: “Since its inception, the Al-Attiyah Foundation has sought to create and strengthen bonds with prestigious institutions in the State of Qatar and worldwide.”

“This MoU establishes a strategic partnership between the two parties and seeks to enhance means of cooperation in a number of areas, the most prominent of which is the exchange of experiences in the academic and research fields, and the shared use of experts in various aspects of common interest such as sustainable development,” His Excellency concluded.

The MoU is “an ideal opportunity for the Institute to collaborate with regional partners on the challenges and opportunities related to the energy transition,” said Mr. Paul Salem.

-Ends-

About Al-Attiyah Foundation :

The Al-Attiyah Foundation is a non-profit energy and sustainable development think tank based in Qatar. The Foundation produces industry-leading publications throughout the year and engages world-renowned speakers to participate in a high-level dialogue series, conferences, and panel discussions.

Founded in 1946, the Middle East Institute is the oldest Washington-based institution dedicated solely to the study of the Middle East. It is a non-partisan think tank providing expert policy analysis, educational and professional development services, and a hub for engaging with the region's arts and culture.