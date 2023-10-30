Riyadh, KSA: The award-winning TGP International has announced the successful launch of Al Mamlaka Social Dining, a first-of-its-kind luxury food hall in the heart of Riyadh. This unites Saudi culture, alongside global food and beverage concepts, to create an unforgettable culinary experience for the region’s diners.

Welcoming more than 7,000 visitors per day since its recent opening, Al Mamlaka Social Dining is located in Riyadh’s iconic Kingdom Centre. It boasts richly immersive and interactive dining experiences, spanning 21 masterful kitchens, 8 new-to-market brands and 5 award-winning chefs – all set within four unique zones for guests to enjoy.

Al Mamlaka Social Dining is designed to seat up to 500 diners together across the elevated food hall to experience something extraordinary on every visit. The pioneering concept seeks to create a new gastronomic offering relevant for modern-day diners in an emerging global city, thereby reinforcing the innovative spirit of Saudi Arabia’s F&B scene.



The 37,000sq-ft space was previously occupied by Robinson’s department store, on the Kingdom Centre’s second floor. When Robinson’s closed in 2010, the proprietors embarked on a 13-year journey of development as part of their overall regeneration strategy for the mall and interior. The result is a world class, high footfall dining destination.

Daniel Morgan, Partner at TGP International, said: “We are thrilled with the overwhelming public response to the launch of Al Mamlaka Social Dining, and delighted to bring to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia a unique dining concept with an amazing depth of brands never experienced in the region before. In the short span of time since the launch, we have seen an exponential surge in visitors and orders across Al Mamlaka Social Dining’s venues, demonstrating the spectacular success of TGP International’s integrated strategy to develop must-visit hospitality destinations across the Kingdom.

“Whether by welcoming the region’s food enthusiasts to try an unfamiliar brand, inviting expats and tourists for a taste of home, or supporting talented local and global chefs, TGP International is proud to foster a sense of connection with our surrounding community and we look forward to the growth of Al Mamlaka Social Dining as an iconic social destination in line with Saudi’s Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

Exuding rustic excellence, Al Mamlaka Social Dining was planned by TGP International using food as the social glue and adopts a sophisticated and organic approach to design – featuring stunning views, natural tones, and a wealth of greenery. The concept recalls a traditional Mediterranean market, with a unique interplay of space and cuisines – whether that’s the International Collection where visitors can explore numerous cuisines, the casual Deli section, the Coffee & Bakery section or the Destination Dining restaurants which offer reservations.

The variety of global and local brands at Al Mamlaka Social Dining includes 3-Michelin star Chef Mauro Colagreco – voted the world’s best chef in 2019 – with his Argentinian burger concept CARNEb; authentic Italian flavours from the heart of Napoli at La Rustica; a new mezze & skewer concept, Assembly Mezze & Skewers by World’s 50 Best MENA Chef Tommy; Saudi’s first artisan cheese pairing presented by 2-Michelin star British Chef Alex Dilling at The Pairing Table; and Nakhati, an authentic, homegrown ‘Gelato Sweetery’ that supports local communities of women across the GCC.

The innovative destination opened in September 2023, following three years of planning, development and execution by TGP International. For more information visit www.almamlakasocialdining.com, and www.tgpinternational.com/case-studies/almamlakasocialdining

About TGP International

Specialists in F&B Masterplanning, TGP International creates, develops and delivers world-class hospitality brands & food retail spaces for their clients and partners across the GCC, Europe and U.S. TGP International delivers a client’s vision through their 360° services, which include market studies, advisory services, concept development, restaurant interior design, project management, operational & asset management, events catering, and franchising & licensing opportunities.

Working on everything from 5-star hotel openings to operating 1,000+ capacity nightclubs, developing market-entry strategies for global brands and expanding brands internationally, the team have a wealth of experience working with globally renowned brands such as Harrod's, Ithra, Al Futtaim, Nakheel, Marriott, IHG, Selfridges, Hilton, Emaar, Alain Ducasse, Jean Georges, Dior, Cartier and more recently Expo 2020 Dubai.

Contact:

info@tgpinternational.com

www.tgpinternational.com

About Al Mamlaka Social Dining

As a first for Saudi Arabia, Al Mamlaka Social Dining is set to be a world-leading food and dining hall in the heart of Riyadh’s iconic Kingdom Center. A luxurious and elegant take on a traditional market hall, the carefully curated destination will encompass a new realm of luxury, with stunning interior design and beautiful views. With open kitchens to extravagant displays and entertainment dining, visitors can enjoy various activations throughout the food hall. Al Mamlaka Social Dining emerges from the heart of the reputed Saudi hospitableness, infusing concepts from the Kingdom and the region in a true celebration of provenance that engages the very best of local talent. The service is intimate and amiable while still maintaining a high level of luxury, achieved through front-of-house chefs who are knowledgeable about their menus. Taking traditional market hall dining to new heights of luxury, the Kingdom of Food promises visitors the best next-level culinary experiences. you'll be transported to a world of culinary delights and a journey of never-ending taste. Guests can dine-in or enjoy a quick bite to-go.