Dubai, UAE: Ishraq Hospitality, the asset management and hospitality division of Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group, today announces its participation once again at the upcoming Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024. The event, set to take place from 6th to 9th May at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will serve as a platform for Ishraq Hospitality to showcase its dedication to sustainability and community engagement initiatives across its portfolio.

As part of its presence at ATM 2024, Ishraq Hospitality will also unveil its highly anticipated 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) updates, highlighting the significant progress made towards building more sustainable, diverse, and equitable communities in the region.

Joseph Karam, COO at Ishraq Hospitality said: "We are thrilled to once again participate at Arabian Travel Market and equally proud to share our ESG updates for this year. Continuing our efforts to protect our planet is paramount, and I’m proud of our group’s overall efforts."

The 2024 ESG report showcases Ishraq Hospitality's commitment to environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and corporate governance. Sxome of the notable achievements highlighted include:

Planting 2700 trees through Tree-Nation

Participation in various campaigns supporting beach and desert cleaning, UAE Food Bank, blood donation, and more

Achieving a reduction of more than 50% in single plastic consumption

Implementing eco-friendly gifting practices

Reducing paper consumption by 60% and energy consumption by 2%

Two hotels achieving the Sustainability Stamp in 2023 under the bronze and silver categories

Ishraq Hospitality's commitment to sustainability has not only led to environmental benefits but has contributed to the hotels’ successes. Holiday Inn Dubai Al-Maktoum was awarded a Silver Tier from The Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp for their commitment to sustainability, alongside its sister property Holiday Inn Express Jumeirah, which was awarded a Bronze Tier.

Additionally, as part of the scheduled events during ATM, Ishraq Hospitality is set to welcome a new property to its expanding portfolio. Georgia’s Crowne Plaza Batumi - Beach, located within close proximity to popular attractions, shopping districts and cultural landmarks, is a 130-key property complete with Sky Lounge, outdoor pool and casino that’s perfect both for business travellers and leisure tourists.

"We're eagerly anticipating Crowne Plaza Batumi – Beach to join our portfolio. This latest inclusion in our portfolio underscores our ongoing commitment to broadening our footprint in strategic markets and providing top-tier accommodation choices for discerning travellers," added Mr Karam.

The Ishraq hospitality stand (ME1120/ME1150) is located within the Dubai zone in Sheikh Saeed Hall 1.

About Ishraq Hospitality

With over a decade of experience in operating some of the most prestigious international hotel franchises in Dubai, Ishraq Hospitality is the asset management and hospitality division of the Dubai-based Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group.

Established in 2007 and acquired by Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group in 2011, the division is renowned for setting consistent quality service standards in the hospitality industry.

Ishraq Hospitality caters to leisure and business travellers in the mid-priced and high-end bandwidths. Its portfolio includes Holiday Inn Express (HIEX) hotels of the IHG group: Holiday Inn Express Dubai Airport, Holiday Inn Express Dubai – Jumeirah, Holiday Inn Express Dubai – Internet City, Holiday Inn Express Dubai – Safa Park, Holiday Inn Dubai Al Maktoum Airport and Staybridge Suites Dubai Al Maktoum Airport, which opened in October 2020, as well as Crowne Plaza Deira and Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah.

Ishraq Hospitality has an exciting line-up of hotels set to open, continuing to expand its footprint in the sector.