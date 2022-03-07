Abu Dhabi: One of the trendiest destinations in town, TGI Fridays, introduces a wow design with contemporary interiors at the newly reopened restaurant at Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi.

Standing out among Abu Dhabi’s food scene, the renowned American restaurant is taking it up a notch and is ready to welcome guests to experience a fresh new look. Bold design, unique décor and vibrant interiors, TGI Fridays showcases a interior transformation that promises to wow their guests.

A one-stop destination and a must-visit for food fanatics, TGI Fridays is all about delicious food, dynamic design and youthful atmosphere. With bright and fun interiors and show-stopping signature food, the restaurant is a go-to venue for celebrations of every kind.

Dig into crazy-good flavours and taste your way through TGI Fridays’ culinary classics including delicious appetizers, juicy burgers, steaks, pastas, refreshing mocktails and a selection of indulgent desserts that satisfy all your sweet cravings.

Globally recognized for excellent hospitality and good food, the restaurant is dedicated to providing exceptional service and is one of the leading casual dining restaurants globally and in the wider region with 48 restaurants across Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Guests can now dine at TGI Fridays’ located in Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi. For more info, please visit https://tgifridaysme.com, @tgifridaysuae or call 02 4452 497.

About TGI Fridays

In 1965, TGI Fridays opened its first location in New York City. More than 50 years later, Fridays comprises of more than 850 restaurants in 55 countries offering high-quality, authentic American food and legendary drinks backed by genuine service. Bringing people together to socialize and celebrate the spirit of “Friday” is core to our promise that “In Here, It’s Always Friday®.”

TGI Fridays is one of the leading casual dining restaurants in the UAE and the wider region, with the network now including 48 restaurants across Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Visit https://www.tgifridaysme.com for more information.