Strategic partnership marks a significant step in positioning the UAE as global hub for aerial mobility innovations

Collaboration will enable development of integrated solutions that maximise the potential of autonomous systems in UAE

Al Ain – e& UAE and Multi Level Group (MLG), today announced a landmark partnership to drive innovation in aerial mobility and autonomous systems across the United Arab Emirates.

This agreement will see e& UAE combine its world-class 5G network and digital expertise with MLG's leadership through Advanced Mobility Hub (AMH) in eVTOL and drones development as well as integrated solutions. Together, the two organisations aim to transform sectors like air passenger transport, logistics, surveillance, and various other applications, including agriculture, firefighting, gaming drones and training.

The collaboration was unveiled at an event hosted by MLG at Advanced Mobility Hub in collaboration with Emirates Falcons Aviation in Al Ain, where both entities also plan to establish the first Vertical Port (V-port).

Attendees witnessed for the first-time several live demonstrations of Advanced Mobility Hub for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and drones powered by e& UAE’s 5G network.

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO e& UAE, said: “Innovation is at the core of everything we do. We are constantly seeking opportunities to harness the power of our cutting-edge 5G technologies to drive the UAE’s progress into the future. We are excited to work closely with MLG to revolutionise transportation, shaping a future-forward autonomous aerial vehicles ecosystem. e& UAE will enable MLG with the power of our 5G network capabilities of ultra-fast, highly reliable, and low-latency connectivity to enhance the efficiency of their advanced autonomous solutions. This partnership represents an important step towards realising our country’s ambitious vision, positioning the UAE as a hub for next-generation aerial mobility solutions.”

5G plays a crucial role in enabling autonomous vehicles and an ecosystem by providing ultra-reliable and low-latency communication essential for vehicles to sense their environment, communicate with other vehicles and infrastructure, and make AI-based decisions. Leveraging e& UAE's 5G leadership, the companies will develop integrated solutions that maximise the capabilities of autonomous systems. e& UAE will also explore incorporating MLG’s eVTOL and drone offerings into its portfolio to offer innovative solutions to its customers.

The Advanced Mobility Hub also serves as a dynamic ecosystem for various entities, including Wings Logistics Hub, Space Falcon, Connected Vehicles, FutureTech, and Vports. As part of the collaboration with Emirates Falcons Aviation, the plan is to construct the first world-class vertical port in Al Ain.

Abdul Jabber Al Sayegh, Chairman of MLG, said: "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionise aerial transportation and drone technology in the UAE enabling us to achieve our goals in Advance Mobility Hub (AMH) and taking these solutions to a global landscape. By joining forces with e& UAE, we aim to unlock new possibilities and deliver transformative solutions that drive progress and prosperity for the nation.”

This partnership is in line with the initiative launched by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster, a hub for smart mobility in the MENA region. This will position the capital as a global leader revolutionising mobility across air, land, and sea. All these use cases were also conducted in association with the Cyber Security Council (CSC) of UAE.

e& UAE will also support MLG’s expansion in the UAE through its vehicle of Advance Mobility Hub, leveraging its extensive network of public and private sector partners and expertise to maximise economic impact. Moreover, e& UAE will provide strategic support to evaluate key aspects of MLG's business model, ensuring seamless integration into the country's dynamic market.

With a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and societal progress, e& UAE and MLG are poised to elevate the UAE's leadership in autonomous aerial mobility on the global stage.

About e& UAE

e& UAE embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

e& UAE will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, e& UAE will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae.

About Multi Level Group (MLG)

MLG, a premier fintech and digital transformation solutions provider in the MENA region with a strong focus on cutting-edge technologies, MLG specializes in a wide array of innovative services, ranging from Digital Transformation and Software Development to System and Process Automation, Hardware Design, and In-house Manufacturing. Additionally, MLG offers Self-Service Platforms, Banking and Financial Solutions, and Turnkey Integrated Solutions, ensuring comprehensive support tailored to our clients' needs.

MLG's commitment centres on seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technologies such as autonomous aerial vehicles, eVTOLs, surveillance and inspections drones’ system and connected vehicle technologies, leveraging expertise in vertiports as part of our extended infrastructure. Our focus spans across passenger transportation, smart logistics, and smart city management.

MLG is on a mission to spearhead sustainable and intelligent mobility and logistics solutions, propelling the UAE towards a future where efficiency, connectivity, and environmental consciousness harmoniously intersect.

For more information, please visit: www.mlgroup.ae