MUSCAT: One year since its launch in June 2024, BankDhofar’s Private Banking segment has continued to set new standards in an increasingly automated financial landscape - offering a high level of personalized, discreet, and refined services that extends well beyond conventional banking. Understanding the ever-increasing levels of sophistication and cross-border requirements of clients, this premium offering from one of Oman’s foremost financial institutions sets a new benchmark for bespoke financial and wealth management in the region.

At the heart of BankDhofar’s Private Banking service is the principle of helping secure legacies through generational partnerships. Recognizing that every client’s financial journey is unique, the service is built around a deeply collaborative and client-centric model. Whether it is managing the shift of generational wealth, accessing global investment opportunities, or curating personalized lifestyle experiences, clients benefit from a holistic concierge banking approach tailored to their ambitions.

BankDhofar recognizes that its clients place a high value on trust, discretion, and a deeply personalized approach. Its Private Banking service is crafted not only to preserve and grow wealth, but also to simplify financial complexity—offering clients the reassurance and freedom to concentrate on other important aspects of their lives.

In an era where much of banking is becoming impersonal and algorithmic, BankDhofar’s Private Banking segment places a premium on human relationships. Each client is supported by a dedicated team of seasoned professionals, including wealth advisors and relationship managers who work collaboratively to craft tailored solutions.

The offering caters to a broad spectrum of clients—from ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families in business, and corporate entities, to government institutions seeking a trusted partner in prudent asset and capital management. BankDhofar’s regional and international suite of onshore and offshore solutions ensures flexibility and discretion, no matter the client's location or lifestyle.

Becoming part of Private Banking also comes with a curated set of lifestyle benefits. Newly launched metallic debit and credit cards offer complimentary multi-trip travel insurance and a host of other benefits. Clients also gain access to Private Banking’s ARISE Club, a custom-built concierge service which includes complimentary chauffeur services, global VIP access to world class events in music, sport and fashion, as well as a dedicated concierge manager. These services are more than perks—they reflect the caliber of BankDhofar’s commitment to a high-touch and high-value client experience.

In addition, Private Banking clients enjoy preferential rates on loans and deposits, seamless international banking services with best possible FX rates, and an ecosystem of enhanced support.

The Private Banking services are available to clients who can establish and maintain an investment portfolio of OMR 250,000 or maintain a balance of OMR 400,000 (or equivalent in foreign currency). For those seeking more than transactional banking, BankDhofar offers a financial relationship rooted in integrity, expertise, and long-term value creation.

To begin your journey with BankDhofar Private Banking or to speak with a Private Banker, please contact our team at [BankDhofar contact information].