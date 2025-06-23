DOHA, QATAR – Continuing its commitment to supporting global and regional climate initiatives, Qatar-based Global Accreditation Bureau (GAB) has officially become a Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA) Signatory of the Asia Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (APAC) for the accreditation of Validation and Verification Bodies (VVBs) for Greenhouse Gases (GHG). This achievement positions GAB as a key enabler in the MENA region for climate accountability and sustainability practices aligned with international standards. Becoming an MRA signatory signifies that GAB's accreditation processes for GHG VVBs have been rigorously evaluated and deemed equivalent to those of other recognized accreditation bodies within APAC. This is particularly significant given the standing of APAC as a highly respected and influential regional cooperation of accreditation bodies in the Asia Pacific region.

This development follows GAB’s earlier success in 2024, when it became an MRA Signatory of both the Asia Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (APAC) and the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) for accreditation of Management System Certification Bodies. GAB’s elevated status not only enhances its international recognition but also uniquely positions it as the first and only Accreditation Body Member in the MENA region to be part of APAC MRA group with a scope of GHG validation and verification.

Speaking about the latest milestone, Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GAB, said, “By becoming APAC’s MRA Signatory for the accreditation of GHG validation and verification bodies, we are directly addressing the increasing demand for robust and transparent GHG accounting, aligning with international frameworks. By ensuring that VVBs accredited by GAB operate under a rigorous, internationally recognized accreditation framework, GAB is steadily progressing towards its goal of empowering stakeholders in the MENA region and other neighboring countries. To this end, it will assure that GHG validation and verification processes operated under accreditation from GAB are technically sound and adhere to the international standards, fostering confidence and paving the way for a sustainable, low-carbon future.”

GAB's extended MRA signatory status will significantly benefit organizations and VVBs operating within the MENA region and neighboring countries. It will provide them with easier access to internationally recognized accreditation services for GHG validation and verification. GHG reports originating from VVBs accredited by GAB will gain greater acceptance within international markets that acknowledge the APAC MRA. This will ease trade barriers and enhance market access for organizations relying on these verified reports. Simplifying their selection process, organizations seeking GHG validation and verification services can now select GAB-accredited bodies with confidence, assured that these VVBs meet rigorous international standards. Ultimately, GAB's MRA status will empower organizations to accurately measure, report, and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions which will significantly contribute to broader global sustainability objectives and climate action initiatives within the region.

GAB's extended MRA signatory status will amplify its existing portfolio and influence within the accreditation landscape. Having already accredited five VVBs—two based in Qatar and three in India—under this expanded scope, GAB is demonstrating its growing capacity to support GHG validation and verification services. With many other applicant bodies currently undergoing rigorous review at various stages of GHG-related accreditation, this momentum suggests a substantial increase in GAB's accredited partners.

About GAB:

Global Accreditation Bureau (GAB) is the first and only accreditation body established in Qatar by GORD as an independent legal entity to provide accreditation services to third party conformity assessment bodies (also known as Certification Bodies). It is the first to start providing accreditation services as per ISO 17029:2019 & ISO 14065:2020 to organizations providing validation and/or verification of environmental information and greenhouse gas (GHG) assertions for organizations (ISO 14064-1 & ISO 14064-3) and projects (ISO 14064-2 & ISO 14064-3).

For more information, contact:

Hussam Othmany

Director, Marketing & Corporate Communications

email: h.othmany@gord.qa

Farwa Zahra

Senior Public Relations Specialist

email: f.zahra@gord.qa