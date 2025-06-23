Muscat: The National Bank of Oman (NBO) has been named as the Best Retail Bank in Oman 2025 at the MEED’s Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Banking Excellence Awards.

The prestigious recognition celebrates the bank’s continuous strive to invest in innovative financial services and solutions that deliver a seamless and enhanced customer experience.

Focused on convenience and trust, NBO offers a comprehensive range of retail products and services tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customers – from children and youth to high-net-worth individuals. These include Private Banking, Sadara Priority Banking, Privilege Banking, alongside Current, Savings and Deposit Accounts. In addition, the bank also provides exclusive lending solutions and a broad selection of Credit, Debit, and Badeel Prepaid Cards.

To enhance customer experience, NBO’s award-winning app empowers customers to manage their accounts, payments and transactions digitally. It features account opening services, loan top-ups, as well as bill payments. Through the app, customers can also apply for a credit card digitally through Oman’s first fully digital credit card application facility. With the integration of Electronic Know Your Customer (E-KYC) technology, customers can update personal details while enjoying a fully digital onboarding journey, eliminating the need for physical paperwork or in-person verification.

For added convenience, customers can also link their NBO debit and credit cards to Apple Pay, Samsung Wallet, and Garmin Pay, enabling seamless payments across a wide range of mobile devices. To enhance customer satisfaction, NBO’s Rewards Program allows customers to earn, redeem and convert points on everyday spending using their NBO cards for a variety of options.

NBO’s focus on customer ease extends beyond digital channels to its physical presence across the Sultanate. The bank has introduced several innovations in Oman, including the Eid note dispensing machines, the self-service kiosks and the exclusive ATM and CDM machines that support a wide range of essential banking transactions.

Supported by a dedicated team of relationship managers and a robust digital infrastructure, NBO continues to redefine the retail banking experience in Oman. Deeply aligned with Oman’s national vision for a smarter, more digitally empowered future, NBO remains committed to setting new benchmarks in customer experience, financial innovation, and service excellence.

