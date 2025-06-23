Muscat: As part of a new step toward developing its operations, Oman Investment and Finance Company (Khedmah) has announced the expansion of its offerings in Dhofar Governorate to include the collection of water bill payments for Nama Dhofar Services’ customers. This new service allows valued customers in the governorate to conveniently settle all their bills from a single point, saving both time and effort. Customers can now complete their water bill payments at all Khedmah branches, as well as through digital payment channels such as the Khedmah app, the company’s website, and self-service kiosks.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ali bin Ahmed bin Hafeez Ba Omar, Regional Manager of Khedmah in Dhofar Governorate, said: “We are pleased with this partnership with Nama Dhofar Services and appreciate their trust and cooperation in all that contributes to enhancing the customer experience. This step offers our valued customers a more convenient experience by enabling them to pay their bills in one place. As is well known, our services include the payment of electricity, telecommunications and internet bills, traffic fines, and Social Protection Fund contributions, among many others. Therefore, adding water bill payment services for residents of Dhofar Governorate will further strengthen their confidence in the services we offer, while also saving them time and effort. This also reflects our ongoing commitment to improving the customer experience and meeting their expectations.”

The new service offers several key benefits, most notably – 24/7 payment availability, secure and flexible transactions, a unified platform covering a wide range of essential services, direct support through a dedicated call center, and a convenient customer experience at Khedmah branches in Dhofar Governorate, currently located in Salalah, Taqah, and Mirbat.

Khedmah emphasized that this expansion represents a significant milestone in enhancing the customer experience and reflects its steadfast commitment to serving communities across the Sultanate by providing reliable digital solutions that simplify everyday life. The company also encouraged users to download the Khedmah app and explore its wide range of features, inviting the public to share their feedback and suggestions for additional services they would like to see in the future.

With this step, Khedmah reinforces its position as a leading provider of financial and technology services in the nation, continuing to advance its mission of simplifying daily payments for all segments of Omani society.

It is worth noting that Oman Investment and Finance Company (OIFC) Khedmah has been a leader in billing and collection services in the Sultanate of Oman for over 40 years. The company provides a central hub for customers to pay various bills, including electricity, water, communications, traffic fines, vehicle insurance, entertainment channel subscriptions, charity donations, and many other services. These services are available through the company’s widespread branch network, covering most regions in Oman, as well as its electronic platforms, including the Khedmah app and website.