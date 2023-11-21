Dubai: Tetra Pak, the world's leading food processing and packaging solutions company, is proud to announce its double win at Gulfood Manufacturing 2023. The company was participating in the event under the theme Unlocking Innovation when it received two distinguished awards: the Exhibitor Excellence Award for the best stand at the exhibition and the Packaging Innovation Award, in recognition of outstanding contributions to the industry.

Tetra Pak's success is attributed to the company’s groundbreaking sustainable product, the Tetra Prisma® Aseptic 330 square with DreamCap™ 26, with both the pack and cap made entirely with unbleached craft paper and plant based polymers. This innovative packaging solution combines form and function seamlessly, offering a cutting-edge design that enhances both the visual appeal and functionality of the packaging. The Tetra Prisma® Aseptic 330 square is designed for convenience, ensuring ease of use for consumers, while the DreamCap™ 26 adds an extra layer of sophistication and practicality to the packaging. This winning combination not only meets the highest quality standards but also sets a new benchmark for sustainable and innovative packaging solutions in the industry.

Upon receiving the awards, Niels Hougaard, Managing Director at Tetra Pak Arabia said: “It is with great pride and gratitude that we accept not one, but two prestigious awards at Gulfood Manufacturing 2023’s edition: Exhibitor Excellence Award and Packaging Innovation Award. Our commitment to innovation and sustainability in processing and packaging has been recognized, and we are excited to receive these accolades. This achievement highlights our relentless pursuit of cutting-edge solutions in the industry.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to our incredible team, our partners, and our valued customers for their unwavering support. This recognition reflects the collective effort and commitment to excellence that drives Tetra Pak. Here’s to many more achievements in the years to come!”

Tetra Pak experienced an extraordinary level of activity at this year’s edition of Gulfood Manufacturing. The presence and active participation of the company’s Global president Adolfo Orive added a significant dimension to the event, symbolizing Tetra Pak's global leadership and commitment to engaging directly with industry stakeholders. Furthermore, the company signed a groundbreaking USD12.3 million agreement with Bagdad-based food company Alssad for food Industries. This milestone not only reflects the trust and confidence our partners place in Tetra Pak but also signals a new era of collaboration and growth in the region.

Tetra Pak remains at the forefront of the food processing and packaging industry, driving positive change and setting new standards with its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence. The company looks forward to continuing its mission of providing cutting-edge solutions that not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of the market.