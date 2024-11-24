Tetra Pak Recognized as ‘Sustainable Company of the Decade’ at Gulfood Manufacturing 2024Tetra Pak, the world's leading food processing and packaging solutions company, announces today its selection for the “Sustainable Company of the Decade” award at the Industry Excellence 2024 Awards during Gulfood Manufacturing 2024.

On a local level, Tetra Pak Egypt is making steady strides towards sustainability, as the company recently announced concluding the Used Beverage Cartons Collection Activation Pilot aiming at collecting 500 Metric Tons of Used Beverage Carton, in collaboration with Uniboard, with a total joint project value of over €2.5 million and the recycling line has a capacity to recycle 8000 tons annually. Moreover, Tetra Pak, in collaboration with various stakeholders launched the Egyptian PACT for beverage carton waste, which was established during COP27, with the aim to unite businesses from across the entire value chain and create value for the local economy.

The prestigious recognition highlights Tetra Pak's unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability within the food processing and packaging industry. The company is leading sustainability efforts in a multitude of ways, starting from the packaging material across the product portfolio to advancing sustainable manufacturing in its own factories and those of its customers. By utilizing cutting-edge equipment, Tetra Pak is launching next-generation products while simultaneously revamping production facilities to minimize water, waste and energy consumption. Through innovative food packaging solutions, Tetra Pak is scaling access to safe nutrition with sustainable packaging and reducing food loss and waste. With a legacy of pioneering solutions, Tetra Pak continues to set benchmarks in promoting and contributing to a circular economy.

Tetra Pak’s participation at Gulfood Manufacturing 2024 showcased the company’s most recent contributions to addressing global food production challenges through innovative approaches. Tetra Pak displayed how it effectively recycles its products with a two-storey mega booth made entirely from Tetra Pak recycled carton packages. Additionally, the company introduced the first-ever cow-free milk concept product produced through precision fermentation, alongside new plant-based milk options. By embracing new food sources, such as plant-based foods and alternative proteins, while integrating innovative technologies, Tetra Pak can pave the way for alternative approaches to food production.

Marcelo Piva, Sustainability Director for the Middle East and Africa at Tetra Pak, commented: “This award is not just a recognition of our achievements but a reflection of our commitment to sustainability at every level of our operations. We believe that by continuously innovating and collaborating with our partners, we can make major strides toward a more sustainable future of food systems, reducing our environmental footprint while ensuring safe and nutritious food for everyone, everywhere.”

As Tetra Pak celebrates this significant achievement, the company remains steadfast in driving change across the food and beverage industry and providing cutting-edge solutions that align with evolving market and consumer needs.