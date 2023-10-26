Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Tadweer (Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company) and Abu Dhabi Airports have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at exploring progressive waste management practices across the Emirate’s five airports and paving the way for achieving a circular economy.

Under the terms of the MoU, Tadweer and Abu Dhabi Airports will collaborate to raise awareness on providing comprehensive waste management solutions at the airports, increasing the diversion of waste from landfills, developing tailored monitoring and reporting, which promotes circularity within the airport ecosystem and contributes to realizing Abu Dhabi’s commitment to sustainable waste management.

Eng. Ali Al Dhaheri, CEO and Managing Director of Tadweer, said: “Our collaboration with Abu Dhabi Airports is a testament to our unwavering commitment to redefining waste management in the Emirate and keeping pace with the global transition towards a circular economy. This partnership aligns with Tadweer’s mission to build an integrated waste management system and drive the conversion of waste into an economic asset. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership presents to drive a sustainable and greener future for Abu Dhabi.”

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director & Interim CEO at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “As the UAE looks forward to welcoming COP28, in conjunction with 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, it is essential to increase knowledge and education on sustainability, waste management, and responsible behaviours. Through this partnership, we aim to deliver on our ambition to promote a circular economy across our ecosystem. We firmly believe that Tadweer can support us in realising our ESG ambitions for Terminal A and are keen to be involved in this collaboration.’

About Tadweer

Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer), part of ADQ, is the sole custodian of waste management for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and is committed to developing an integrated waste management sector and becoming a leader in extracting value from waste to contribute to national sustainability ambitions.

About Abu Dhabi Airports

Abu Dhabi Airports is a wholly owned ADQ company that operates five commercial airports in the emirate including Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport and the island airports in Sir Bani Yas and Delma.

We focus on managing, developing and providing aviation facilities and services to passengers and airlines, connecting communities and bringing people closer together. Our mandate is to position Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub through enhanced travel experiences and by boosting economic growth.

As one of the Middle East’s largest holding companies, ADQ’s portfolio includes energy and utilities, food and agriculture, healthcare and pharma, and mobility and logistics.

Abu Dhabi Airports has overseen the construction, launch and operations of the new Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport, which will bring a major increase in operational capacity and world-class facilities for both passengers and aviation operators, whilst enriching Abu Dhabi’s offering as a destination for both business and leisure tourism

