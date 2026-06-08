El Quseir, Swissôtel, globally recognized for its vitality-led philosophy and mastery of Swiss hospitality, announces the opening of Swissôtel Resort El Quseir further expanding its presence along Egypt’s Red Sea coast. Set within one of the region’s most naturally preserved environments, the resort reflects Swissôtel’s philosophy of Crafting Pure Living, where precision, care, and vitality come together to create purposeful stays.

Nestled along a pristine stretch of coastline, the 250-key resort features thoughtfully appointed rooms and suites embellished with Swissôtel’s signature nature-inspired design promoting wellbeing and revitalization. Five different room types cater to all kinds of holidays, from solo travel to couple’s retreats and family holidays, and boast spacious private terraces or outdoor patios. Guests are awarded uninterrupted views of the Red Sea’s breathtaking natural beauty, the glittering lagoon or the hotel’s lavish gardens.

Dining at the resort reflects Swissôtel’s philosophy of thoughtful curation, where ingredients, techniques, and cultural influences are carefully balanced. Across six dining venues, guests can explore regional and international flavors, from authentic local and Arab cuisine at Mosaic to Mediterranean delicacies at Olivos, alongside all-day dining at Shahrazade. Bar Zar offers vivacious live entertainment and drinks, complemented by Dolphins pool bar and the Beach Bar overlooking the sea.

Rooted in a holistic approach to vitality, the resort offers a wide range of experiences designed to energise both body and mind. A fully equipped diving center provides access to the Red Sea’s world-renowned coral reefs, where visitors can deeply explore vibrant and diverse marine wildlife. Complementing this is a 520-metre strip of private beach, overlooked by three pools, including a temperature-controlled pool and a dedicated children’s pool.

The resort’s spa, offering Ayurvedic therapies and rejuvenating massages, echoing the brand’s commitment to wellbeing as a way of life. Outdoors, a wide range of sporting and recreational activities can fill the day, from beach volleyball to snorkeling, horseback riding, cricket and more.

“Egypt continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals, with the Red Sea offering clear long-term growth potential. El Quseir is gaining relevance within this landscape, defined by a rare blend of untouched natural beauty and historical depth, making it a natural fit for Swissôtel’s contemporary wellness positioning,” said Raki Phillips, Regional President for the Premium, Midscale & Economy division across the Middle East & Africa & Türkiye at Accor. “The opening of this resort reflects our commitment to advancing the region’s tourism ecosystem, offering visitors meaningful experiences that combine global hospitality standards with local heritage and a strong sense of place. It also reinforces Accor’s strategic expansion in Egypt, a key growth market, further strengthening our leadership in the country’s hospitality landscape.”

To further enhance the guest experience, the resort will undergo a carefully phased renovation program. This investment will include enhancements to guest rooms, public spaces, landscaping, and dedicated family and wellness facilities. The resort will remain fully operational throughout.

“Having spent many years in El Quseir, I know how special the Red Sea is to visitors across and beyond Egypt,” said Alec De Wieuw, Cluster General Manager of Swissôtel Resort El Quseir and Mövenpick Resort El Quseir. “The addition of the celebrated Swissôtel brand marks an exciting new chapter for the destination and raises the caliber of premium hospitality along the coastline. Our focus is now on refining the resort’s offering with care and precision while preserving the authenticity, warmth, and natural beauty definitive of this remarkable destination.”

Blending contemporary comfort with a strong sense of place, Swissôtel Resort El Quseir invites guests to experience a more conscious way of travelling, where wellbeing, craftsmanship, and cultural connection come together.

With more than 40 hotels and resorts spanning 20+ countries, Swissôtel continues to expand its global presence, creating destinations where vitality, craftsmanship, and authenticity meet.

Members of ALL Accor, Accor’s loyalty programme and booking platform, can enjoy exclusive benefits and earn Reward points during their stay. Points can be redeemed for stays, dining and experiences across Accor’s global network. Membership is free at www.all.com.

About Swissôtel

One of the best-known Swiss brands in the world, Swissôtel offers contemporary hotels infused with the freshness and vitality of alpine energy, rooted in the tradition of Swiss hospitality. Respected for its intelligent design, quality craftsmanship and mindful approach to sustainability, Swissôtel gives its guests peace of mind to explore the world, discover life’s true rewards and embrace opportunities to ‘live it well’. The Swissôtel brand was founded in 1980 and today numbers more than 40 hotels across 20+ countries, including flagship properties such as Swissôtel The Bosphorus in Istanbul, Swissôtel The Stamford in Singapore, Swissôtel Chicago and Swissôtel Jakarta Pik Avenue. Swissôtel is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,800 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

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Sherine Zineldin

Director of Marketing & Digital Strategies

Sherine.zineldin@accor.com